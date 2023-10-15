Cricket World Cup 2023: Full schedule, fixtures and match dates
Dates and times for every game of the ODI Cricket World Cup in India
The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is underway with trophy-holders England bouncing back after an early loss to New Zealand by thrashing Bangladesh.
India are one of the favourites as tournament hosts, despite having not won the trophy for over a decade – in fact they did not make the final in either of the last two tournaments.
Their first match saw a six-wicket win over Australia, and now the hosts take on Afghanistan.
The Cricket World Cup is a unique tournament with all 10 sides playing against each other in a round-robin format with the top four sides qualifying straight into the semi-finals.
Here is the full schedule from the round-robin stage all the way to the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.
Cricket World Cup 2023
Which cities will matches be held in?
Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Dharamsala, Chennai, Hyderabad
When is the Cricket World Cup final?
The final will take place on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
