Is India vs Australia on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Cricket World Cup final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hosts India take on five-time champions Australia in the Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

After a tournament of all-round excellence, India remain unbeaten, surviving a valiant chasing effort from New Zealand in the first semi-final after a record-breaking ton from Virat Kohli.

The hosts kickstarted their tournament with a six-wicket win over Australia and, with almost every player having made a significant contribution at some point in the tournament, they will begin the final as favourites.

But Pat Cummins’s side have improved massively since that opening defeat, and again showed their champion qualities in a nail-biting semi-final victory over South Africa.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get all the Cricket World Cup odds here and the latest final odds and tips here.

When is the Cricket World Cup final?

India vs Australia is due to start at 8.30am GMT on Sunday 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Channel 5 or Sky Sports Cricket. Coverage on the latter channel starts at 7.30am GMT, half-an-hour before the terrestrial broadcast. Those watching online can stream the action via My5 or Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

India are highly likely to be unchanged, with a settled line-up having delivered throughout the tournament. It does mean that Rohit Sharma will again have just five established bowling options at his disposal, but each member of the quintet is in excellent form.

Australia do have a selection call to make. Marnus Labuschagne got the nod ahead of Marcus Stoinis for a middle order spot for the semi-final, but made only a scratchy 18 before being dismissed reverse sweeping. Stoinis would offer extra seam bowling cover, though Labuschagne’s work in the field helped set to tone early on against South Africa and may just keep him in the side.

Predicted line-ups

India XI: Rohit Sharma (capt.), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt.), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Odds

India win 10/23

Australia win 2/1

Get all the Cricket World Cup odds here

Prediction

India repeat their triumph from 2011 by securing another men’s World Cup crown on home soil.