India v England LIVE: First Test score and updates from Hyderabad
Follow all the live action and updates from Hyderabad
England’s Test team are back in action for the first time in almost six months, when they start a five-Test tour of India in Hyderabad.
India have been utterly dominant on home soil over the past decade and have lost just three out of 46 Test matches as hosts since they last lost a series, to Sir Alastair Cook’s England side back in 2012.
England will face arguably their toughest challenge since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took the reigns in 2022, but they have approached the tour with the same attitude that they have held going into every other series. Stokes is set to lead the side, despite undergoing knee surgery towards the end of November, and according to McCullum he “looks like a greyhound” having put a lot of work in to recover for the series.
England were dealt a blow shortly before the first Test when Harry Brook returned home for personal reasons, although they will be buoyed with the news that Virat Kohli was also ruled out of the first two Tests for personal reasons.
Follow all the live action from Hyderabad in the blog below and get all the latest India vs England odds and tips here:
India vs England
1.3
Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.
India vs England
1.2
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
India vs England
1.1
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Zak Crawley. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
India vs England
0.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Ben Duckett. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.
India vs England
0.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.
India vs England
0.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.
India vs England
0.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Patel.
India vs England
0.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.
India vs England
0.1
NEW BALL. Jasprit Bumrah to Zak Crawley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.
England spinner Shoaib Bashir belatedly granted visa for India Test series
England spinner Shoaib Bashir has been granted a visa and will now join up with the rest of his teammates in India.
Somerset youngster Bashir was forced to miss the first Test of a five-match series after flying home to the United Kingdom to complete paperwork, denying him the chance to make a debut in Hyderabad. He could be back with the Test squad by the weekend and will be available for selection in the second Test, which starts on 2 February.
The 20-year-old, who is of Pakistani heritage, had initially remained in the United Arab Emirates after England’s training camp in the Middle East having not been granted the visa required to travel to India.
“The visa has been issued by London,” a spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Office said. “There are rules and regulations governing the issuance of an Indian visa. The same were being applied in this case.”
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had applied for Bashir’s visa on 11 December along with the rest of their travelling party, who all received the necessary approvals. Once the visa was belatedly granted, an ECB spokesperson said: “We’re glad the situation has now been resolved.”
England spinner Shoaib Bashir belatedly granted visa for India Test series
The young spinner was forced to miss the first Test after his arrival in India was delayed
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies