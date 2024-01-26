Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England travel to Asia to embark upon one of the toughest challenges of any touring side, a five-Test tour of India.

Under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England have not lost a series, they have beaten South Africa and New Zealand, as well as Pakistan away in the winter of 2022. Since McCullum took over in May 2022, the team have drawn just two series, in New Zealand and at home to Australia.

They have sought to revolutionise Test cricket with an attacking style of play and afforded freedom to players which has resulted in some extraordinary matches. So far, Bazball England have been equal to every challenge they have come up against, including a difficult tour of Pakistan, when they won the three-Test series 3-0.

India is a notoriously difficult place to travel and perform, and it will be a difficult test against a side who are unbeaten since Sir Alastair Cook led England to victory there in 2012-13. Their chances improved with the news Virat Kohli will miss the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

Here’s everything you need to know and get all the latest India vs England odds and tips here:

Ben Stokes’ side face India across five Tests (PA Wire)

When is it?

The five-Test tour will start on January 25 in Hyderabad, and below is the full schedule.

1st Test: January 25–29, Hyderabad (4am GMT)

2nd Test: February 2–6, Visakhapatnam (4am GMT)

3rd Test: February 15–19, Rajkot (4am GMT)

4th Test: February 23-27, Ranchi (4am GMT)

5th Test: March 7–11, Dharamsala (4am GMT)

How can I watch it?

After a late agreement was reached just nine days before the first ball was due to be bowled, TNT Sports will show the series.

TNT Sports can be streamed live via the Discovery+ app, and coverage will start at 3.45am GMT on each day.

Live radio commentary will be on Talksport.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.