India v England LIVE: First Test score and updates from Hyderabad

Ben Stokes captains England as they face one of the biggest challenges in cricket - an away Test series in India (Getty Images)

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England’s Test team are back in action for the first time in almost six months, when they start a five-Test tour of India in Hyderabad.

India have been utterly dominant on home soil over the past decade and have lost just three out of 46 Test matches as hosts since they last lost a series, to Sir Alastair Cook’s England side back in 2012.

England will face arguably their toughest challenge since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took the reigns in 2022, but they have approached the tour with the same attitude that they have held going into every other series. Stokes is set to lead the side, despite undergoing knee surgery towards the end of November, and according to McCullum he “looks like a greyhound” having put a lot of work in to recover for the series.

England were dealt a blow shortly before the first Test when Harry Brook returned home for personal reasons, although they will be buoyed with the news that Virat Kohli was also ruled out of the first two Tests for personal reasons.

Follow all the live action from Hyderabad in the blog below and get all the latest India vs England odds and tips here: