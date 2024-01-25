India v England LIVE: First Test score and updates from Hyderabad
England’s Test team are back in action for the first time in almost six months, when they start a five-Test tour of India in Hyderabad.
India have been utterly dominant on home soil over the past decade and have lost just three out of 46 Test matches as hosts since they last lost a series, to Sir Alastair Cook’s England side back in 2012.
England will face arguably their toughest challenge since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took the reigns in 2022, but they have approached the tour with the same attitude that they have held going into every other series. Stokes is set to lead the side, despite undergoing knee surgery towards the end of November, and according to McCullum he “looks like a greyhound” having put a lot of work in to recover for the series.
England were dealt a blow shortly before the first Test when Harry Brook returned home for personal reasons, although they will be buoyed with the news that Virat Kohli was also ruled out of the first two Tests for personal reasons.
Follow all the live action from Hyderabad in the blog below
India vs England
11.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
India vs England
11.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
India vs England
11.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Ben Duckett. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
India vs England
10.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Duckett. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gill.
India vs England
10.5
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Duckett. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
India vs England
10.4
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Duckett. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
India vs England
10.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Zak Crawley. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Bumrah.
India vs England
10.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Zak Crawley. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Gill.
India vs England
10.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Ben Duckett. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
India vs England
9.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Zak Crawley. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
