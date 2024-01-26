India v England LIVE: Cricket score and updates after visitors struggle with both bat and ball on day one
Follow all the live action and updates from Hyderabad
England’s Test team are back in action for the first time in almost six months, and won the toss and chose to bat on the morning of the first Test against India in Hyderabad.
Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley got the tourists off to a good start against the seamers and they reached 55 without loss before the spinners fought back.
Three quick wickets fell in the morning session, before a brief resistance from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow briefly threatened to change the course of the innings.
But after lunch, the wickets tumbled around Stokes, as he offered England’s main resistance with the bat, hitting 70 runs and batting with the lower order as the visitors scored 246 from their first innings.
In reply, England’s spinners struggled while Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated, hitting 76 from just 70 deliveries as India hit 119-1 in reply, in just 23 overs.
England were dealt a blow shortly before the first Test when Harry Brook returned home for personal reasons, although they will be buoyed with the news that Virat Kohli was also ruled out of the first two Tests for personal reasons.
Follow all the live action from Hyderabad in the blog below and get all the latest India vs England odds and tips here:
India vs England
37.5
Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
India vs England
37.4
Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
India vs England
37.3
Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Leach.
India vs England
37.2
Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
India vs England
37.1
Mark Wood to Lokesh Rahul. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
India vs England
36.6
Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, back to bowler for no runs.
India vs England
36.5
Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
India vs England
36.4
Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
India vs England
36.2
Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
India vs England
35.6
Mark Wood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies