Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1706245746

India v England LIVE: Cricket score and updates after visitors struggle with both bat and ball on day one

Follow all the live action and updates from Hyderabad

Sonia Twigg
Friday 26 January 2024 05:09
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
2023 Sports Review Of The Year

England’s Test team are back in action for the first time in almost six months, and won the toss and chose to bat on the morning of the first Test against India in Hyderabad.

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley got the tourists off to a good start against the seamers and they reached 55 without loss before the spinners fought back.

Three quick wickets fell in the morning session, before a brief resistance from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow briefly threatened to change the course of the innings.

But after lunch, the wickets tumbled around Stokes, as he offered England’s main resistance with the bat, hitting 70 runs and batting with the lower order as the visitors scored 246 from their first innings.

In reply, England’s spinners struggled while Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated, hitting 76 from just 70 deliveries as India hit 119-1 in reply, in just 23 overs.

England were dealt a blow shortly before the first Test when Harry Brook returned home for personal reasons, although they will be buoyed with the news that Virat Kohli was also ruled out of the first two Tests for personal reasons.

Follow all the live action from Hyderabad in the blog below and get all the latest India vs England odds and tips here:

Recommended

1706245746

India vs England

37.5

Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

26 January 2024 05:09
1706245745

India vs England

37.4

Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

26 January 2024 05:09
1706245686

India vs England

37.3

Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Leach.

26 January 2024 05:08
1706245626

India vs England

37.2

Mark Wood to Shreyas Iyer. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

26 January 2024 05:07
1706245565

India vs England

37.1

Mark Wood to Lokesh Rahul. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

26 January 2024 05:06
1706245269

India vs England

36.6

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, back to bowler for no runs.

26 January 2024 05:01
1706245268

India vs England

36.5

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.

26 January 2024 05:01
1706245209

India vs England

36.4

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

26 January 2024 05:00
1706245146

India vs England

36.2

Tom Hartley to Shreyas Iyer. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.

26 January 2024 04:59
1706245026

India vs England

35.6

Mark Wood to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

26 January 2024 04:57

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in