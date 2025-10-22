Jofra Archer to miss England’s first ODI in New Zealand with Ashes in mind

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jofra Archer will not be considered for England’s first ODI against New Zealand on Sunday at a ground which holds unwelcome memories for the talismanic fast bowler.

It is understood the decision is not injury-related and is instead tailored to suit Archer’s Ashes build-up, as he is set to arrive into New Zealand on Saturday morning alongside fellow express quicks Mark Wood and Josh Tongue.

Neither Wood nor Tongue are in England’s squad for three ODIs against the Kiwis, with Archer likely to feature in Hamilton and Wellington next week after skipping the series-opener in Mount Maunganui.

The Bay Oval is where the 30-year-old played his first overseas Test in November 2019, with England heavily criticised for over-bowling him as he sent down 42 overs in one innings on a desperately flat pitch.

Archer endured numerous injury struggles in the years that followed with stress fractures in his lower back and right elbow, but made a heartwarming comeback this summer for his first Test since February 2021.

There is no suggestion his previous experience in Mount Maunganui – where he was also racially abused by a spectator – has any bearing on keeping him on ice this weekend.

But Archer has been tipped to play a leading role in Australia this winter, so England will be wary of overburdening him as they look to end a decade-long wait to regain the urn from their oldest rivals.

Wood and Tongue could also be key to their hopes and they will travel to New Zealand to begin their preparations to face Australia, while captain Ben Stokes is set to visit family in Christchurch before England’s Ashes squad assemble in Perth in the second week of November.

Joe Root, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith will likely be in England’s XI in Perth on November 21 and they linked up with the T20 squad in Auckland on Wednesday ahead of their participation in the ODI series.

Before the ODIs, Harry Brook’s side will be looking to wrap up a T20 series win at Eden Park on Thursday, having taken a 1-0 lead by beating the Black Caps by 65 runs in Christchurch.

Tom Banton made a cameo 12-ball 29 not out on Monday as England’s innings ended with a flourish, but the 26-year-old admitted he is still adjusting to being in the middle-order having previously opened the batting.

“I’ve got a different role in the team now and I’m really enjoying that,” he said.

“There’s going to be times where it comes off and it looks great and I’m sure there’s going to be other times where it doesn’t.

“But it’s just accepting that batting in the middle order is a lot harder than opening. I’d do anything to play for England and bat wherever.”

Banton burst on to the scene with a breakout domestic summer for Somerset six years ago and made 20 appearances for England, with three fifties, before dropping out of contention in 2022.

He earned a limited-overs recall at the start of the year off the back of some impressive domestic displays and he has been an ever-present in England’s T20 side since the start of the summer.

“It’s been a weird few years,” Banton said. “After I got dropped from England was a tough time for me. I feel like I’ve learned a lot about myself and it’s nice to be back.”