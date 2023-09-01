Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook lead England to comfortable victory

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook led the charge as England powered to a 95-run victory over New Zealand in the second Vitality International T20 match at Old Trafford on Friday.

Bairstow cracked an unbeaten 86 and Brook made a rapid 67 as England posted a formidable 198 for four from their 20 overs.

Debutant Gus Atkinson then took a superb four for 20 as the Kiwis slumped to 103 all out in a dismal reply.

The victory gave England a 2-0 lead in the four-match series coming after a similarly comfortable win in the opening game at Durham on Wednesday.