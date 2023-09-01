Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook lead England to comfortable victory

Bairstow cracked an unbeaten 86 and Brook made a rapid 67.

Andy Hampson
Friday 01 September 2023 21:03
Jonny Bairstow top-scored for England (Nigel French/PA)
Jonny Bairstow top-scored for England (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Wire)

Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook led the charge as England powered to a 95-run victory over New Zealand in the second Vitality International T20 match at Old Trafford on Friday.

Bairstow cracked an unbeaten 86 and Brook made a rapid 67 as England posted a formidable 198 for four from their 20 overs.

Debutant Gus Atkinson then took a superb four for 20 as the Kiwis slumped to 103 all out in a dismal reply.

The victory gave England a 2-0 lead in the four-match series coming after a similarly comfortable win in the opening game at Durham on Wednesday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in