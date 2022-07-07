Jos Buttler bowled for golden duck as India humble England in first Twenty20
The new captain had his leg stump knocked back at the outset of the reply to India’s 198 for eight.
Jos Buttler endured a rocky start to life as England’s limited-overs captain after falling for a golden duck in his side’s humbling 50-run defeat by India in the first of three Twenty20s.
Tasked with continuing England’s white-ball success following Eoin Morgan’s international retirement, Buttler began by having his leg stump knocked back at the outset of the reply to India’s 198 for eight.
England lurched to 33 for four before eventually subsiding to a sorry 148 all out from 19.3 overs, with the excellent Hardik Pandya following up his 51 from 30 deliveries with four for 33 at the Ageas Bowl.
There were cameos from Rohit Sharma (24 off 14), Deepak Hooda (33 off 17) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19) in India’s innings, with Chris Jordan’s two for 23 going a long way to keeping the score below 200.
Jordan had a modest winter and particularly struggled at the death, but this was an impressive showing on an evening where England used seven bowlers, with Moeen Ali taking two wickets but leaking 26 in his two overs while fellow spinner Matt Parkinson and left-arm quick Tymal Mills were also expensive.
The total was always likely to challenge England, without Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow due to their Test commitments, and they received a hammer blow as Buttler was taken out in the first over.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.