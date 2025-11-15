Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia cricket have suffered another major injury blow ahead of the first Ashes Test, with Josh Hazlewood following captain Pat Cummins in being ruled out.

Hazlewood suffered a hamstring injury playing for New South Wales this week but was hastily cleared by Cricket Australia (CA) just hours after the issue first arose.

Further assessments have now shown a muscle strain and he has been pulled from the squad for Friday’s series opener at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

open image in gallery Both Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are out of the first Test ( PA )

That leaves two of Australia’s much-vaunted ‘big three’ quicks on the shelf, with Mitchell Starc the last man standing.

Scott Boland was already inked in to deputise for Cummins, who is experiencing back pain, and with reserve seamer Sean Abbott also injured this week the uncapped Brendan Doggett looks set to step up.

Veteran Michael Neser has also been added to the squad as cover.

A statement from CA said: “Josh Hazlewood underwent repeat imaging today that has confirmed a hamstring strain injury.

open image in gallery Josh Hazlewood has suffered a set-back ( PA Archive )

“Initial scans Wednesday were clear of muscle strain however follow-up imaging today has confirmed the injury. Early imaging can occasionally underestimate low-grade muscle injuries.

“As a result, Hazlewood will not travel to Perth and has been ruled out of the first NRMA Insurance Ashes Test Match.”

open image in gallery Brendan Doggett appears primed for a Test debut ( Getty Images )

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to X to suggest that the hosts could use the double setback to pivot towards a turning pitch, playing to the strengths of their elite spinner Nathan Lyon, but all the mood music in the build-up has pointed towards a traditionally West Australian fast, bouncy track.

“Ominous early signs that the run of the green you require to win big series is swaying England’s way…Huge chance for them to go 1 up in Perth,” he wrote.

“I just wonder if Australia will now attempt to make a dry track to make sure Lyon is hugely in the game.”

England have got their own concerns over a hamstring muscle but reported an optimistic take on Mark Wood’s fitness. He experienced stiffness in his left leg after bowling eight overs on the first day of their warm-up match against England Lions at Lilac Hill and was sent for tests.

open image in gallery England’s Mark Wood has been cleared of serious injury ( PA Archive )

They have shown no serious cause for concern and England will be crossing their fingers things do not develop in the same way as Hazlewood’s problems.

A spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said: “Following precautionary scans on Friday, England fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of any concerns regarding his left hamstring.

“Wood will continue to train as planned in the build-up to the first Test in Perth.”

While they choose not to gamble on a player who has not played a competitive match since February, there was good news on Saturday morning as Brydon Carse stepped up with an encouraging first spell on tour.

Having struggled with illness over the first two days, he returned to action with a hostile six-over spell and dismissed both Lions openers. Tom Haines carved to backward point and Ben McKinney (68) drove low to extra-cover.

Things went less well for Shoaib Bashir, whose selection hopes dipped yet further with nine wicketless overs for 66 as the Lions reached 154 for two at lunch.

PA