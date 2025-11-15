Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood ruled out for first Ashes Test

Hazlewood and Pat Cummins will both miss the series opener in Perth.

Rory Dollard
Saturday 15 November 2025 04:40 GMT
Australia’s Josh Hazlewood (Ben Whitley/PA)
Australia’s Josh Hazlewood (Ben Whitley/PA) (PA Wire)

Australia have suffered another major injury blow ahead of the first Ashes Test, with Josh Hazlewood following captain Pat Cummins in being ruled out.

Hazlewood suffered a hamstring injury playing for New South Wales this week but was hastily cleared by Cricket Australia (CA) just hours after the issue first arose.

Further assessments have now shown a muscle strain and he has been pulled from the squad for Friday’s series opener at Optus Stadium.

That leaves two of Australia’s much-vaunted ‘big three’ quicks on the shelf, with Mitchell Starc the last man standing.

Scott Boland was already inked in to deputise for Cummins, who is experiencing back pain, and with reserve seamer Sean Abbott also injured this week the uncapped Brendan Doggett looks set to step up.

Veteran Michael Neser has also been added to the squad as cover.

A statement from CA said: “Josh Hazlewood underwent repeat imaging today that has confirmed a hamstring strain injury.

“Initial scans Wednesday were clear of muscle strain however follow-up imaging today has confirmed the injury. Early imaging can occasionally underestimate low-grade muscle injuries.

“As a result, Hazlewood will not travel to Perth and has been ruled out of the first NRMA Insurance Ashes Test Match.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in