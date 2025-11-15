Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood ruled out for first Ashes Test
Hazlewood and Pat Cummins will both miss the series opener in Perth.
Australia have suffered another major injury blow ahead of the first Ashes Test, with Josh Hazlewood following captain Pat Cummins in being ruled out.
Hazlewood suffered a hamstring injury playing for New South Wales this week but was hastily cleared by Cricket Australia (CA) just hours after the issue first arose.
Further assessments have now shown a muscle strain and he has been pulled from the squad for Friday’s series opener at Optus Stadium.
That leaves two of Australia’s much-vaunted ‘big three’ quicks on the shelf, with Mitchell Starc the last man standing.
Scott Boland was already inked in to deputise for Cummins, who is experiencing back pain, and with reserve seamer Sean Abbott also injured this week the uncapped Brendan Doggett looks set to step up.
Veteran Michael Neser has also been added to the squad as cover.
A statement from CA said: “Josh Hazlewood underwent repeat imaging today that has confirmed a hamstring strain injury.
“Initial scans Wednesday were clear of muscle strain however follow-up imaging today has confirmed the injury. Early imaging can occasionally underestimate low-grade muscle injuries.
“As a result, Hazlewood will not travel to Perth and has been ruled out of the first NRMA Insurance Ashes Test Match.”