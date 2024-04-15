Former England and Kent spinner Derek Underwood dies aged 78

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Derek Underwood, the most prolific spin bowler in England’s Test history, has died at the age of 78.

Underwood, affectionately known as ‘Deadly’, claimed 297 scalps in 86 Test appearances with his brisk left-arm spin, as well as another 32 in ODIs.

Known as a master of damp, uncovered pitches, the Kent stalwart first played for his country as a 21-year-old in 1966 and made his final appearance in 1982.

His record tally would have been even higher had it not been for his decision to play in Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket and the first rebel tour of South Africa, but he still sits 42 wickets ahead of his nearest rival among spinners, Graeme Swann.

In a statement paying homage to Underwood’s achievements, England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson said: “It is always a sad day when a great of the English game passes away. Derek Underwood will be remembered as one of the finest spin bowlers this country has ever produced and his remarkable record is testament to his enduring skill.

“To this day, there will still be the odd mention of Derek Underwood when conditions, especially in club cricket, become damp and perhaps suited to some accurate and pacey spin, and there’s no greater legacy than remaining part of the game long after you’ve finished playing. Our thoughts are with Derek’s friends and family, everyone at Kent CCC, and everyone who knew and loved him.”

A one-club man, Underwood played over 900 times for Kent across three decades and claimed a staggering 2,523 wickets along the way.

“The Kent Cricket family is in mourning following the passing of one of its greatest ever players,” said chair Simon Phillip.

“Derek was an outstanding contributor to both Kent and England, winning trophies for club and country and etching his name in the history books forevermore.

“Watching Derek weave his unique magic on a wet wicket was a privilege for all who were able to witness it. His induction into the ICC Hall of Fame shows the esteem in which he was held in world cricket.

“An advocate for growing our game worldwide whilst protecting our sport’s rich heritage, Derek also made substantial contributions off the field as well as on it, and he will be sorely missed by everyone at Kent Cricket.”