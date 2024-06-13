Rocky Flintoff signs first professional contract with Lancashire

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Andrew Flintoff’s son Rocky has signed his first professional contract with Lancashire.

The 16-year-old, who has featured four times for Lancashire’s second XI this summer, was named in England’s Under-19 squad for an upcoming series against Sri Lanka earlier this week.

He now follows in the footsteps of his father, who made his debut for the Red Rose in 1995 and went on to play 79 Tests and 141 ODIs for England.

“I’m very happy and excited to have signed my first professional contract with Lancashire,” Rocky Flintoff said.

“It’s something that I’ve been working towards since I started playing cricket, so to sign for my home county is a dream come true.

“I’ve been with the club since I was eight years old, so to have the opportunity to keep representing the Red Rose is a big honour. I have loved playing for the second XI so far this season and I’m looking forward to continuing to work hard on all aspects of my game.”

Rocky’s brother Corey is also part of the Lancashire set-up and the pair have played together for the second XI this season.

Andrew Flintoff is currently part of England’s coaching staff at the T20 World Cup and will also be head coach of the Northern Superchargers in this year’s Hundred.