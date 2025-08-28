Lauren Bell stars as Southern Brave make history with victory over Welsh Fire
The Brave’s 29-run win rubberstamps top spot and they will be heavy favourites in Sunday’s final at Lord’s.
England seamer Lauren Bell starred as Southern Brave defeated Welsh Fire at the Utilita Bowl to become the first team to win every group stage match in a single campaign in The Hundred.
The Brave’s bid to make history – no women’s or men’s team had previously won all eight group games in the competition – appeared in doubt after they were restricted to 106 for eight.
Captain Georgia Adams made an unbeaten 30 to get them beyond three figures but the rock-bottom Fire appeared well-poised for only the second win of their campaign after reaching 50 for one.
But Bell snaring England team-mate Tammy Beaumont and Australia all-rounder Jess Jonassen in the same set was the start of a collapse that saw the Fire lose eight wickets for 27 runs.
Bell claimed another couple of wickets to finish with outstanding figures of four for six from her 20-ball allotment – the third best in the tournament’s history – as the Fire posted 77 for nine.
The Brave’s 29-run win rubberstamps top spot and they will be heavy favourites in Sunday’s final at Lord’s, where they will face either Northern Superchargers or defending champions London Spirit.