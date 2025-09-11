Leicestershire end long wait for a return to County Championship Division One

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leicestershire will be back in Division One of the County Championship for the first time in more than two decades after they drew their match against Gloucestershire.

The Foxes were sitting on 93 for one in their chase of 316 before a third rain interruption of the afternoon at Grace Road forced the umpires to abandon the match.

After Derbyshire’s fixture against Middlesex at Lord’s was also drawn, Leicestershire can now not finish outside the top two.

It means they will return to the top flight next year, ending a wait which stretches back to 2003 following their relegation from Division One.

Leicestershire have finished rooted to the foot of Division Two on eight occasions since but their six victories this year propels them back to the top tier.

In Division One, Nottinghamshire survived a scare to secure a three-wicket win at Worcestershire and keep their title dreams alive.

The visitors were set a target of 136 to win – and started the final day on 40 for one – but they were left on 83 for six after Freddie McCann (28) and Joe Clarke (none) were both dismissed early on.

Ben Allison, who finished with second innings figures of three for 50, then struck twice in 10 balls removing Jack Haynes (10) and Kyle Verreynne (three) before Slater (36) edged behind off Tom Taylor.

However, after the lunch break, Liam Patterson-White (23) and Lyndon James (17 not out) steadied the Notts ship before Josh Tongue chipped in with 14 runs off 18 deliveries to complete the win, which leaves Worcestershire set to finish rooted to the foot of the table.

Nottinghamshire are a point behind table-topping Surrey, who they face at the Oval next week, after they also drew their match against Warwickshire.

Despite a groin injury forcing him to bat with a runner, Dom Sibley celebrated an unbeaten century (103) as Surrey declared their second innings on 391 for eight at the Kia Oval.

It left Warwickshire with a run chase of 390 to win off 76 overs and they reached 105 for one.

Rob Yates finished 34 not out for the visitors before the match was abandoned and resulted in a draw due to heavy afternoon rain.