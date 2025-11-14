Ollie Pope hits century in England’s Ashes warm-up against Lions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ollie Pope struck the first century of England’s Ashes tour, locking down his spot at number three ahead of next week’s opening Test.

Pope scored exactly 100 from 113 balls on day two of the internal warm-up match against Andrew Flintoff’s England Lions, sending him into the series with a much-needed shot in the arm.

He spent much of the summer fending off pressure from Jacob Bethell and looked to have lost his grip on the shirt when he lost the vice-captaincy to Harry Brook ahead of the trip Down Under.

But Bethell’s lean white-ball tour of New Zealand, and a cheap dismissal on day one here at Perth’s Lilac Hill, strengthened Pope’s hand as the incumbent.

Now, further buoyed by 16 fours and a six in a quality knock against the second string, Pope can set his sights on facing the Australians across the city at Optus Stadium on Friday.

England’s opening pair of Ben Duckett (92) and Zak Crawley (82) set the tone for a fast-scoring 426 all out, putting on 182 for the first wicket, but there was double disappointment for middle-order pair Joe Root and Harry Brook.

The top two batters in the ICC’s world rankings both missed out, Root caught for a single after mishitting a pull off Durham’s Matthew Potts and Brook bowled for two after charging down the track at Warwickshire’s Nathan Gilchrist.

Both men are vital to England’s prospects in the series but saw their hopes of banking some valuable time at the crease disappear during a mini-collapse of four for 16 after a wicketless morning session.

They faced a combined total of 28 deliveries, with Brook particularly impatient in a brief stay that saw him advance down the track on three occasions and attempt a falling ramp shot that almost carried back to seamer Matt Fisher off the toe end of the bat. Having seen their innings’ cut short, both men put extra miles in their legs with some running drills on the outground.

Duckett and Crawley set an encouraging tone by sharing 26 fours and striking one six apiece, dominating the morning’s play against a rotating cast of Lions bowlers that reached nine by close of play.

Pope picked up the baton, setting himself with some careful defence before unleashing some clean strikes through the off side. He rode the bounce well to heave Surrey’s Tom Lawes for six over fine-leg but fell shortly after reaching three figures, bowled attempting a sweep off Shoaib Bashir.

That was a rare moment of success for the spinner, who looks increasingly unlikely to make the Test XI after seeing his 16 overs plundered for 68. Bethell put those struggles in the shade by burgling a late three for 14 with his own part-time spin.

England skipper Ben Stokes followed up six wickets with the ball with a muscular 77, confirming his return to fitness after three months of recovery from a shoulder injury.

Mark Wood was sent for scans on his hamstring in the afternoon, with fingers crossed that he has avoided a serious setback.