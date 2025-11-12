Australia’s injury woes continue with scares for Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia have been hit by further injury scares over pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott ahead of the first Ashes Test.

The home side have already seen captain Pat Cummins ruled out of this month’s curtain-raiser due to back problems and would be sorely depleted should another member of their seam attack go down.

An injury to Hazlewood would be almost unthinkable but he left the field with concerns over his hamstring on the third morning of New South Wales’ (NSW) Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria at the SCG and did not return after the lunch break.

To make matters worse for the Baggy Greens, Abbott, who is in Australia’s Test squad as a back-up bowling option, also left the field in similar circumstances after taking three quick wickets for his side.

Cummins, speaking to broadcaster ABC, was quick to offer an initial optimistic take on Hazlewood.

“They’ve both got scans. I haven’t 100% got across all the details but I think Joshy was pretty chipper when he got out, so hopefully he should be fine,” he said.

“Seany I’m not so sure about, I think they are still assessing.”

Both players could yet be needed to bat for NSW, who are chasing a distant target of 426 and slipped to 58 for four after just 19 overs.

With Scott Boland already set to deputise for Cummins and the likes of Lance Morris and Spencer Johnson already sidelined, the uncapped Brendan Doggett would be next in line should further reinforcements be required at Optus Stadium on November 21.