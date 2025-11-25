‘It’s a hard one’ – Peter Siddle defends England’s preparations for second Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s divisive preparations for next week’s day/night Ashes Test have received support from an unexpected source: former Australia seamer Peter Siddle.

The tourists have passed up the opportunity to send any of their first-choice Test team to face a Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra, spurning a chance to get accustomed to the floodlit cricket and the pink Kookaburra ball.

And while that decision has attracted plenty of criticism, the man who will be fronting up the home attack can see the logic.

Siddle, now 40, will be trying to rekindle his glory years by trying to take English wickets at Manuka Oval but he believes gentler pitches in the capital would not be perfect practice for the pacier tracks awaiting in Queensland.

“The first Test didn’t go to plan for them, but it’s such different conditions, Manuka Oval compared to the Gabba, two totally different surfaces,” he told Fox Sports on the 15th anniversary of his Test hat-trick against England in the Brisbane Test of 2010.

“There’s not going to be a lot they can get out of it, other than maybe seeing a pink ball under lights, that’s probably the only benefit they’re going to get.

“It’s a hard one, I know what it’s like being on tour for a long time. It’s only the first Test just gone, but they just came from New Zealand most of that squad so they’ve played a lot of cricket.”

Another former Australia international, and one time Lancashire head coach Stuart Law, agreed.

He told BBC World Service: “I wouldn’t want to bat in Canberra and then go to Brisbane. You’ve got a ball bouncing at knee-high and then you’ve got a ball bouncing at chest-high. It doesn’t really do you too much good.”