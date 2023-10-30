Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

India are firmly top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after six wins from their opening six matches.

South Africa, in second place, have won all but one of their games so far and have 10 points from six matches. The Proteas (+2.032) have a far better net run rate than India (+1.405) – the only unbeaten side this World Cup.

New Zealand have lost two out of their six fixtures and are in the third spot on the Cricket World Cup table with eight points. They are level on points with Australia, who currently occupy the fourth place. The Black Caps (+1.232) are a position above the Aussies (+0.970) because of their better net run rate.

India’s sixth victory of World Cup 2023 came on Sunday as they bagged a 100-run win over England, who along with Bangladesh, are the only side to have claimed just one win in the tournament so far.

The defending champions (-1.652) are at the bottom of the table, a place below Bangladesh (-1.338), because of their lower net run rate. On Sunday, India’s bowling department thoroughly dominated the match after the hosts’ batters had a slow day on the field.

The in-form Virat Kohli recorded his first-ever duck in the ODI World Cup when he was sent back without scoring a run after facing nine deliveries. Half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, along with a crucial knock of 39 runs from KL Rahul, helped India to put up a competitive total of 229 runs.

Mohammed Shami, in the second innings derailed the English line-up with his four-wicket haul, as the world champions were bowled out for just 129 runs in 34.5 overs. Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Netherlands are in fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth place on the World Cup 2023 table, respectively, with four points each.

The Dutch side secured their second win of the tournament this weekend by beating Bangladesh comfortably by 87 runs. The ongoing World Cup finally had a nail-biting finish as South Africa clinched a one-wicket victory over Pakistan on 27 October in Chennai.

There was another close finish the following day when New Zealand fell short by five runs against Australia on 28 October in Dharamshala.