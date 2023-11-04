Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

India have reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after their thumping victory over Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

The Indian team now has 14 points from seven matches as they thrashed Sri Lanka by 302 runs and also stormed into the semi-finals of World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue’s net run rate has beem boosted to +2.102 but it is still lower than second-placed South Africa’s +2.290. The Proteas have 12 points from seven matches.

New Zealand have now lost three games in the 2023 World Cup and have slipped to fourth place on the table. The Black Caps have eight points from seven matches. They are level on points with Australia, who currently occupy the third place and have played a game less.

The Australians have a better net run rate, +0.970, compared to New Zealand’s +0.484.

India’s sixth victory during the World Cup came on Sunday as they bagged a 100-run win over England, who along with Bangladesh, are the only side to have claimed just one win in the tournament so far.

The Bangla Tigers were eliminated from the World Cup 2023 following their seven-wicket loss to Pakistan at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Even though Bangladesh have been knocked out, they are a position above England in the table.

The defending champions (-1.652) are at the bottom, a place below Bangladesh (-1.442), because of their lower net run rate.

On Sunday, India’s bowling department thoroughly dominated the match after the hosts’ batters had a slow day on the field. The in-form Virat Kohli recorded his first-ever duck in the ODI World Cup when he was sent back without scoring a run after facing nine deliveries. Half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, along with a crucial knock of 39 runs from KL Rahul, helped India to put up a competitive total of 229 runs.

Mohammed Shami, in the second innings derailed the English line-up with his four-wicket haul, as the world champions were bowled out for just 129 runs in 34.5 overs.

Pakistan are currently in fifth place with six points from seven matches. They are level on points with Afghanistan, who have played a game less. The Afghans recently claimed a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, who have just two wins in six matches.

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands are in seventh and eighth place on the World Cup 2023 table, respectively, with four points each.

The Dutch side secured their second win of the tournament this weekend by beating Bangladesh comfortably by 87 runs. The ongoing World Cup finally had a nail-biting finish as South Africa clinched a one-wicket victory over Pakistan on 27 October in Chennai.

There was another close finish the following day when New Zealand fell short by five runs against Australia on 28 October in Dharamshala.