England draft in Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir for fourth Test against India

Fast bowler Mark Wood drops out after an onerous workload in the third-Test defeat in Ranchi.

David Charlesworth
Thursday 22 February 2024 07:55
Ollie Robinson is set for his first appearance of the series (Adam Davy/PA)
Ollie Robinson is set for his first appearance of the series (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

England have drafted in seamer Ollie Robinson and off-spinner Shoaib Bashir for their must-win fourth Test against India in Ranchi.

Fast bowler Mark Wood drops out after an onerous workload in the third-Test defeat in Ranchi, where he bowled mainly in sweltering conditions, while leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has also been omitted.

Robinson is set for his first appearance of the series while Bashir returns after taking four wickets on his England debut in the second Test in Visakhapatnam earlier this month.

England trail 2-1 in the five-match series.

