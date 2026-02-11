Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia's Twenty20 World Cup campaign has been dealt an early blow, with captain Mitchell Marsh ruled out of their opening fixture against Ireland on Wednesday due to a groin injury.

The setback sees Steve Smith called into the squad as cover, while Travis Head was named as the replacement captain for the side at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, with Matthew Renshaw also joining the team.

Marsh sustained a direct blow to the groin during training earlier this week, leading to significant pain and discomfort that has restricted his movement.

Cricket Australia confirmed the severity of the injury, stating: "Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice."

Speaking at the toss, stand-in captain Travis Head acknowledged Marsh's misfortune but appeared to downplay the long-term seriousness of the injury, offering no immediate timeline for his teammate's return.

open image in gallery Steve Smith has been called into the squad as cover for Marsh (Robbie Stephenson/PA) ( PA Wire )

"Unfortunately Mitchie Marsh has copped a blow at training a couple of days ago and no one has been willing to massage it out for him," Head joked, adding, "He's the unfortunate one but the rest (of the side) is the same. It's nice to have a couple of boys back from the Pakistan series. Strong team and we're looking forward to going well."

The 2021 champions are already contending with a depleted bowling attack, with fast bowler Pat Cummins sidelined by a back injury and Josh Hazlewood missing out after failing to recover from Achilles and hamstring issues.

Mitchell Starc has also stepped away from the format, further limiting their pace options. Additionally, big-hitter Tim David was unavailable for the first game as he continues his recovery from a hamstring strain.

Australia are set to face Zimbabwe in their second match of the tournament on Friday.