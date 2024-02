Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

India batter Virat Kohli has been ruled out the remainder of the Test series against England due to personal reasons.

The 35-year-old previously withdrew from the first two matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Saturday his absence will extend into the final three Tests in Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.