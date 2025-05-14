Giro d’Italia 2025 LIVE: Stage 5 updates, route and results as Wout van Aert targets first win
Stage five of the Giro d’Italia offers another chance for the sprinters and punchier riders of the peloton with a tricky uphill finish
The 2025 Giro d’Italia resumes with stage five and the sprinters will have more joy as the peloton takes a 151km run from Ceglie Messapica to Matera.
Casper van Uden took a surprise win on stage four, but the short, steep category four climb at Montescaglioso could provide a dramatic finale - and the late climbs could even tee up some heroics for a late breakaway, should they surprise the peloton.
The climbs will certainly provide encouragment for pink jersey Mads Pedersen, still eyeing up a hat-trick of wins in this year's race, while Wout van Aert and Corbin Strong could also contend.
While Tom Pidcock will hope to make a statement in the race, too, follow for all the latest updates, standings and results in the Giro d'Italia below:
Key moments of today's stage: final kilometres
Like stage four’s twisting and turning city centre approach into Lecce, there’s another fairly technical finish which could lead to a hair-raising finale as both the GC riders and sprinters jostle to keep position and stay safe at high speeds.
There are two left-hand corners approaching the flamme rouge including a tricky one at the 1.2km to go mark before a wide 300m-long finishing straight.
There were crashes on stage four but fortunately none in the closing stages, with the peloton having already made one passage of the finish line and able to work out where the pinch points were. There’s no such circuit today.
Key moments of today's stage
Let’s have a look at where the battle for today’s stage will be decided. The steep climb at Montescaglioso, which begins around the 35km to go mark, will be crucial, and it seems like the Lidl-Trek squad of pink jersey Mads Pedersen will adopt their stage one tactic of making life difficult for the pure sprinters by setting a punishing pace on the climb.
From there, there’s more climbing on the menu, so even if the likes of Olav Kooij and Sam Bennett can get back into contention - if they are dropped in the first place - they could still struggle in the closing stages.
The final 3km include a punishing ramp that hits 10% and the final kilometre is a steady drag uphill too, so while the stage is likely to still come down to a bunch sprints of sorts, it may be pretty heavily reduced.
How to watch
Viewers in the UK can watch the Giro d’Italia on TNT Sports and discovery+.
Coverage starts at 12.30pm BST, with the stage set to get underway at 12.55pm BST.
Giro d’Italia Stage 5 preview: Map, standings and route to Matera
The 2025 Giro d’Italia’s sprinter-friendly first week continues with another outing for the fast men on stage five, this time a trim 151km run from Ceglie Messapica to Matera.
Unlike Tuesday’s pan-flat stage four, won by the surprise package of Casper van Uden, this one has a sting in the tail in the form of the short, steep category four Montescaglioso climb inside the final 30km.
It’s a leg-sapping ascent that may eliminate some of the pure sprinters and hand the advantage back to the likes of pink jersey Mads Pedersen, who won stages one and three and was fourth yesterday in Lecce, as well as Wout van Aert and Corbin Strong, who have both performed well on the punchier stages so far in this race.
