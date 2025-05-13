Giro d’Italia LIVE: Stage 4 updates, standings and route with Tom Pidcock involved in crash
Sprinters set to do battle on pan-flat stage four as Mads Pedersen eyes first win in the pink jersey
After three days in neighbouring Albania the Giro d’Italia has crossed the Adriatic Sea for the first stage on home soil.
The peloton had the first of three rest days on Monday so will be raring to go at the start line in Alberobello, which kicks off an almost entirely flat 189km to Lecce.
It’s the first real chance for the pure sprinters in the bunch after two hilly, punchy stages in Albania and Saturday’s time trial. Lidl-Trek’s Mads Pedersen looks to be the one to beat, with two sprint victories already, and the Dane will be itching to secure a hat-trick and - most importantly - a first win in the race leaders’ pink jersey.
But his rival Wout van Aert may have something to say about that, as will his teammate Olav Kooij and another young starlet in 21-year-old French sprinter Paul Magnier.
Follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog:
Advantage Roglic at the Red Bull kilometre (101km to go)
Antonio Tiberi fancies some seconds too and shoots off the front as the road tilts uphill. Munoz took the maximum six bonus seconds but there are still four and two available at the line.
Roglic nabs two but Isaac del Toro rides interference to take four and prevent the Slovenian gaining too much more on his team leader Juan Ayuso.
So Roglic now moves to seven seconds down on Pedersen overall, from nine at the start of the day.
Red Bull kilometre (104km to go)
Into the Red Bull sprint at Ostuni, where more points and seconds are available. Munoz, predictably, wins the Red Bull kilometre, and still has a 3:30 gap over the bunch.
But behind them the GC men are getting ready to scrap for bonuses! Primoz Roglic, second overall, heads to the front, and Juan Ayuso is primed and ready too.
Pidcock involved in crash
Tom Pidcock, Luke Plapp and Italian sprinter Matteo Moschetti were all involved in that crash too, but all look okay.
Lidl-Trek sports director Kim Andersen has just pointed out Moschetti as a major contender for today’s sprint, chatting to TNT Sports, so he might be relieved to see the home favourite expending some energy to chase back onto the bunch after needing a bike change.
Zukowsky abandons (121km to go)
Bad news for Nickolas Zukowsky, who abandons the race after that crash. That looked like a right collarbone injury to the Canadian; easily done, putting your hands down to brace for impact. Such a shame.
Crash in the bunch! (125km to go)
There’s a crash in the peloton that takes down a large number of riders, toppling into one another in a domino effect, including several of the pink jersey Mads Pedersen’s Lidl-Trek team and Romain Bardet, the French veteran.
Pedersen himself doesn’t go down, just braking quickly to avoid it, and most of the fallers are quickly back up and on the move.
That looked to be a simple slip in concentration in the bunch, a touch of wheels at low speed, resulting in a house of cards toppling over.
Nickolas Zukowsky, Tom Pidcock’s Q36.5 teammate, is sat on the pavement clutching his collarbone and that really doesn’t look good. Everyone else seems okay.
First day in Italy
While the peloton continues to roll along, three and a half minutes down on our lone leader, here’s a look at their gorgeously scenic surroundings today:
Jensen Plowright wins intermediate sprint (147km to go)
The sprinters are doing a dry run of the sprint proper at the end of today’s stage.
Lidl-Trek practice their leadout for the maglia rosa of Mads Pedersen but it’s Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Jensen Plowright who takes eight points, with Olav Kooij, Pedersen, and Corbin Strong hoovering up five, three, and one respectively.
Looked like Pedersen wasn’t going flat-out there, but you’d expect Kooij to get the better of Alpecin’s second-string sprinter. And where was Kaden Groves?
Intermediate sprint approaching (150km to go)
Little bit more drama now as the intermediate sprint approaches, at Polignano a Mare.
Lidl-Trek are onto the front of the bunch now, aiming to protect Mads Pedersen’s healthy lead in the maglia ciclamino (points) classification.
Munoz will take the maximum 12 points as he’s still nearly four and a half minutes out front, and he soaks in the applause of a healthy crowd gathered along the roadside. This may not be the most thrilling stage but you wouldn’t know it from the enthusiasm of these locals.
KOM standings
1. Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) – 29 points
2. Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis) – 20 points
3. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) – 12 points
4. Alessandro Tonelli (Polti VisitMalta) – 11 points
5. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) – 9 points
It’ll be another day in blue for Fortunato tomorrow, with no more climbs on the menu today.
Munoz takes KOM points (170km to go)
It’s a very short climb, only 0.9km at 6.1%, and with Munoz’s advantage up to nearly five minutes now he takes the maximum points.
There’s a bit of glancing around behind as the peloton approach the top, and Sylvain Moniquet launches a move to nab the remaining points.
The Belgian is absolutely flying and takes two, eating into Lorenzo Fortunato’s KOM lead, with the Astana XDS rider taking the remaining point.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments