The Paris-Roubaix men’s race is underway as the famous one-day event on the French cobbles returns for the first time since 2019. The race was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War last year due to Covid-19 and cycling fans have been rewarded for their patience with the first wet race in two decades, adding more treachery to the punishing conditions.

World champion and home favourite Julian Alaphilippe, the Belgian all-rounder Wout van Aert and Dutch superstar Mathieu van der Poel are among the favourites for the 257.7-kilometre race dubbed ‘Hell in the North’, while Britain's Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock is also in contention. It’s already been a brilliant weekend for British cycling after Lizzie Diegnan created history by winning the first women’s race after a superb breakaway, which also came in wet and dangerous conditions on Saturday.

