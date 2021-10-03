Paris-Roubaix 2021 LIVE: Latest updates from men’s race as French cobbles return in wet conditions
Follow all the latest updates as the famous one-day classics race returns for the first time in 18 months
The Paris-Roubaix men’s race is underway as the famous one-day event on the French cobbles returns for the first time since 2019. The race was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War last year due to Covid-19 and cycling fans have been rewarded for their patience with the first wet race in two decades, adding more treachery to the punishing conditions.
World champion and home favourite Julian Alaphilippe, the Belgian all-rounder Wout van Aert and Dutch superstar Mathieu van der Poel are among the favourites for the 257.7-kilometre race dubbed ‘Hell in the North’, while Britain's Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock is also in contention. It’s already been a brilliant weekend for British cycling after Lizzie Diegnan created history by winning the first women’s race after a superb breakaway, which also came in wet and dangerous conditions on Saturday.
Follow all the latest updates from the iconic race below.
134km to go - Stefan Kung goes down for a third time
Oh, Stefan... How unlucky can one Swiss time trialist be? Groupama-FDJ’s Kung’s bottom half ends up painted brown after he goes over on a cobbled sector, and that is the third time we’ve seen him picking himself up off the deck already.
Another rider treading carefully amongst the muck is Yves Lampaert. One of Deceuninck-QuickStep’s many potential contenders, the Belgian is in need of a bike change on the cobbles. Ill-timing for the third-placed finisher from 2019.
135km to go - Peter Sagan crashes!
Down goes the 2018 winner! Peter Sagan hits the deck and slides off the road out of a rather large puddle, with a couple of riders tumbling in front of him and bringing him to the floor. Possibly an Alpecin-Fenix rider amongst those tasting asphalt - it is very hard to tell in these conditions.
Sagan is in some discomfort here. He’s back on the bike but not looking overly keen on chasing back in, and appears to be clutching his arm.
137km to go
The lead group now have a 2 minute and 43 second advantage over the bulk of the peloton, with the chasing group about 20 seconds back from the leaders. It doesn’t look like much fun for any of them.
139.5km to go
Yep, van der Poel appears pretty untroubled. He’s having a munch on some lunch with his mechanical dealt with and his team helping to pace him back on. Not much phases him, and I don’t think the weather will, given he is someone who opts to spend his winters riding over all manners of terrain in all manners of conditions on the cyclo-cross circuit.
I recall he took an outstanding solo victory in similarly inclement weather at Tirreno-Adriatico earlier this year.
141km to go - Mathieu van der Poel off the back!
Now then - what’s happened here? Mathieu van der Poel has had an issue! He’s off the back and swiftly scrambling himself back into proper position. It doesn’t look like a major issue but the peloton has got away from him, and a number of his Alpecin-Fenix teammates scurry back to help their leader. One of those is Silvan Dillier, second in 2018, who will be a very, very useful man to have alongside the debuting Dutchman.
142km to go - Yesterday’s news...
Back to today’s action in a moment, but it would be remiss to not pay tribute to Lizzie Deignan at this point. The Trek-Segafredo rider was utterly magnificent, attacking with more than 80km remaining and solo-ing to the finish to take the first ever female crown at the Queen of the Classics.
The only shame was that we did not have coverage of the winning move, but lovely of ASO to finally arrive at the party and introduce a women’s race. On to next year, when it might just be even better!
Lizzie Deignan takes historic Paris-Roubaix victory in first women’s event
An epic solo ride saw the Briton pull away from the peloton around half-way as rain impacted the iconic race
145km to go
Right, the breakaway has started to pull itself apart as the cobbles create some carnage. It looks like a quarter including Ineos Grenadiers’ Luke Rowe has begun to move themselves clear of the rest of the field. Florian Vermeersch (Lotto-Soudal) and Nils Eekhoff (Team DSM) are also in that group.
Now, who is the other mud-marked man? Ah, it’s Max Walscheid of Qhubeka-NextHash. He’s an interesting rider for a day like today. The German came through as a sprinter but has evolved into a big engined time trialist. He’s got size and speed.
Paris-Roubaix 2021 - About those cobbles...
I hope the peloton brought their SCUBA gear - it’s wet.
Paris-Roubaix 2021 - Who else?
Maybe 40 riders? Paris-Roubaix can be immensely unpredictable, and the wind and the rain only adds to the chance of chaos on the cobbles. I noted down something like 38 names I think could be there or thereabouts at the finish - let’s pick out a few...
Bora-Hansgrohe arrive with 2018 champion Peter Sagan as their nominal leader, but the superb Slovak has looked a little off the pace of late; giant German Nils Politt, 2019 runner-up, might be their better bet. Deceuninck-QuickStep usually populate the top ten in the classics with their shrewd strategies and remarkable roster: there’s virtually no-one in their seven-rider list that will count themselves out of contention, but if we have to choose one, it might be Zdenek Stybar. The Czech is another ex-cyclocrosser with heaps of experience and classics success, but is also a rider for a nasty day, which this Sunday in Hell very much is.
Likewise, 2019 world champion Mads Pedersen is a man of the muck, as those in Yorkshire in two years ago will recall, and you could make a similar argument for Alexander Kristoff, a two-time top-tenner at Paris-Roubaix and twice a monument man. How about some more names - Jasper Stuyven, Sonny Colbrelli, Matej Mohoric, Oliver Naesen, Michael Valgren, Dylan van Baarle...
It could go anywhere.
Paris-Roubaix 2021 - The favourites
There are few discussions about classic contenders that fail to mention Wout Van Aert. The multi-faceted, ominpotent Belgian is probably the finest bike rider in the world right now - there is very, very little he cannot do. He’s had bad luck on his previous Paris-Roubaix experiences but was right amongst things before an untimely incident in 2019, and the Jumbo-Visma man has only got better since then. After a disappointing home World Championships in Flanders, he’s a big, big favourite.
If not him, how about his great rival, Mathieu van der Poel? A debutant hasn’t won Paris-Roubaix since, well, yesterday, but van der Poel is not your ordinary debutant. Perhaps an even better cyclo-cross rider than Van Aert, van der Poel has the massive engine, supreme bike handling skills and intense toughness to survive Roubaix. He’s not long back from a troublesome back problem after a heavy crash in the mountain bike at the Olympics, but if he’s fully healthy then watch out. Van der Poel doesn’t tend to win unspectacularly.
