Remco Evenepoel crashes into woman at finish line after winning Vuelta stage 3

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Race favourite Remco Evenepoel suffered a bizarre crash moments after securing victory in the third stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

Belgian Evenepoel, who is bidding for a second consecutive general classification win at the Spanish grand tour, sprinted away from a group of favourites to take the stage win in an early show of strength.

But having carried significant speed through the finishing area, the Soudal-QuickStep rider careered into a throng of people, colliding with a woman and hitting the deck.

Evenepoel was left with a significant amount of blood on his face after the incident after falling heavily.

The mishap spoiled what was an otherwise impressive day from the 23-year-old on the first summit finish of this year’s Vuelta.

Evenepoel took the race leader’s red jersey after acclerating away from a condensed group largely comprised of team leaders.

Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard, who is attempting to do the Tour de France/Vuelta double, kicked to outsprint Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) for second place, with Vingegaard’s teammate Primoz Roglic also in the top five.

The