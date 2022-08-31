Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Simon Yates withdraws from Vuelta a Espana after testing positive for Covid

The British rider and BikeExchange-Jayco leader was fifth in the standings and poised to challenge for the podium

Jack Rathborn
Wednesday 31 August 2022 10:03
Comments
<p>Simon Yates waves as he arrives to take the start of the 5th stage </p>

Simon Yates waves as he arrives to take the start of the 5th stage

(AFP via Getty Images)

Simon Yates has left the Vuelta a Espana after testing positive for Covid.

The British rider and BikeExchange-Jayco leader was fifth in the standings and poised to challenge for the podium.

It is the second time Yates, the 2018 Vuelta a Espana champion, has experienced a Grand Tour departure due to Covid after exiting the 2020 Giro d’Italia for the same reason.

The 30-year-old experienced mild symptoms overnight and subsequently returned a positive test this morning, ending his hopes of success in this year’s race.

The withdrawal is also a blow for his team with the hope of securing UCI ranking points to stave off relegation from the World Tour for the Australian team.

Recommended

Simon Yates of BikeExchange-Jayco crosses the finish line of stage 10 of the 2022 edition of the Vuelta a Espana

(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite being the first overall contender to succumb to the virus, Yates is the 16th rider to test positive in this year’s race.

BikeExchange-Jayco confirmed further testing will be taken to ensure the safety of its other riders and staff members.

“During the night our rider Simon Yates had some COVID-19 symptoms with a light fever and body aches. We carried out a COVID-19 test this morning and unfortunately, he has returned a positive test result, and will therefore not be taking to the start line of today’s 11th stage, with rider health and wellbeing our priority,” team doctor Dani Castillo said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in