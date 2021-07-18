Tour de France 2021: Tadej Pogacar wins as Mark Cavendish just misses out on stage record
Pogacar led the Tour from Stage seven onwards and never looked like relinquishing the yellow jersey
Sunday 18 July 2021 18:23 comments
Slovenian racer Tadej Pogacar has won the 2021 Tour de France after the three-week race finished at the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday.
The 22-year-old has been in unstoppable form and deservedly kept the title he also won last year.
Meanwhile, the final stage itself was won by Wout van Aert, meaning British cyclist Mark Cavendish - who finished third - just missed out on setting a new all-time record of 35 stage victories, instead staying level with the Tour’s legendary rider Eddy Merckx.
