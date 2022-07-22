Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 19 updates today as Jonas Vingegaard closes in on victory
Jonas Vingegaard retained the Yellow Jersey after an emphatic win on Thursday with the sprinters primed for glory today
2022 Tour de France: Vingegaard drops Pogacar in final Tour mountain test
The Tour de France 2022 winds down today after the fireworks between Jonas Vingegaard and defending champion Tadej Pogacar throughout Stage 17 and 18, leaving the Dane poised to snatch victory and a maiden Grand Tour title. There is just the flat stage today from Castelnau Magnoac to Cahors, Saturday’s time trial and Sunday’s ceremonial ride to the Champs-Élysées.
The Jumbo-Visma leader conquered Hautacam and now simply has to avoid disaster to triumph on cycling’s biggest stage. The sprinters still have a chance at glory themselves, in a wide-open Stage 19, Jasper Philipsen, Wout van Aert, Fabio Jakobsen and Caleb Ewan will all fancy their chances across 188km.
“It’s incredible,” Vingegaard said after stretching his lead to three minutes 26 seconds, while Geraint Thomas looks primed for a podium spot and is four minutes 34 seconds further behind, with a cushion of three minutes five seconds to David Gaudu in fourth. “This morning I said to my girlfriend and my daughter I wanted to win for them and I did. I’m really happy and proud. This one is for my two girls at home. I was just happy that it finally ended. It was incredibly hard. Of course I am incredibly happy that I won the stage. There are two more days to come until we are in Paris and we must stay focused.” Follow all the latest action from stage 19 below.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 19 LIVE
40km to go: Tadej Pogacar has a puncture and needs a bike change. His team drops back to help him back to the peloton after he falls around 40 seconds off the back.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 19 LIVE
44km to go: Quinn Simmons’ effort is starting to show on the leader. The peloton have closed to 21 seconds.
Jonas Vingegaard has won the KOM competition and the polka dot jersey but seeing as though he’s also leading the Tour de France, Simon Geschke is in possession today.
He’s dropped off the back of the main group with around eight others and they are already a minute behind.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 19 LIVE
48km to go: Simmons has dropped Mohoric! Does the young American believe he can win this stage with a solo ride? He’s giving it a good go at the head of the race.
The three pursuers seem to be content to get reigned back into the peloton.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 19 LIVE
50km to go: It’s an interesting move from Simmons to attack from the breakaway. If these rider had hopes of winning the stage they would need as many legs helping set the pace as possible but now it’s just Simmons and Mohoric.
Maybe that will be enough. They’ve extended their lead on the peloton back to 54 seconds but 50km is a long way to go.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 19 LIVE
52km to go: Movement! Quinn Simmons bombs away from the other three riders in the breakaway to try and win the KOM point on offer at the top of the climb.
Matej Mohoric goes after him and catches up in time to advance cross the line first. The breakaway has split and the two other riders are happy to let Simmons and Mohoric go.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 19 LIVE
56km to go: This first climb is around 2km long with a gradient of 6.2% in parts. The peloton have upped the tempo and the gap between them and the breakaway is now just over 30 seconds.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 19 LIVE
58km to go: This stage looks to be setting up a sprint finish. The two category climbs are not overly difficult today and as long as the sprinters stay near the front of the peloton they should be well positioned for the run into Cahors later on.
The four riders in the breakaway are just about to hit the climb at Cote de la Cite Medievale de Lauzerte.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 19 LIVE
65km to go: The leading riders are around 10km away from the first of the category 4 climbs and have hold onto a lead of 53 seconds.
The hope for these breakaway riders is that more rider come across and join them soon or else they will eventually be caught by the fresher legs of those in the peloton.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 19 LIVE
70km to go:
Tour de France 2022: Stage 19 LIVE
75km to go: Breakaway rider Matej Mohoric is determined to finish with a stage win after a difficult Tour so far. He spoke to reporters this morning saying:
“I wasn’t at my best during this Tour, but I’m getting better. The worst was the first week for me, I must have caught an infection or whatever. But yeah, I’m starting to feel better now, and there’s always hope, you know.
“One last chance and let’s see how it plays out. Although I do think there’s a slim chance that the breakaway will make it, because there’s many sprint teams who are actually willing to control the race. “You need to believe, you know. It’s not over until it’s over. There’s always a chance, even if it’s slim, and you can’t give up. Especially knowing what happened last year, which was also supposed to be a sprint stage, but in the end it proved not to be.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies