Tour de France 2023 LIVE: Latest news ahead of Grand Depart in Bilbao
The Tour de France begins tomorrow as Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar vie for the yellow jersey and the retiring Mark Cavendish chases history one last time
The 2023 Tour de France gets under way in Bilbao tomorrow with a hilly stage one, which starts and ends in the Spanish city via a jaunt around the Basque Country and the Bay of Biscay coastline.
Reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard arrives in supreme form having won the Criterium du Dauphine earlier this month and he looks like being the man to beat, backed by a formidable Jumbo-Visma team. But he faces the challenge of two-time winner Tadej Pogacar, back to regain his crown and this time he comes armed with new signing Adam Yates to Team UAE Emirates.
While Vingegaard and Pogacar are expected to fight out the yellow jersey, there is an open race to finish on the podium. Australia’s 2022 Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley, Spain’s Enric Mas, rising Danish star Mattias Skjelmose, home favourite David Gaudu, 2019 Giro winner Richard Carapaz and Yates himself are all in the running, while Ineos riders Tom Pidcock and Dani Martinez could also end up high in the general classification. Meanwhile Mark Cavendish will go for a record 35th stage win.
Follow all the latest news below ahead of Saturday’s Grand Depart.
Tour de France riders will be cautious after Gino Mader’s death, says Pidcock
Mader’s death raised questions about rider safety and triggered calls for safety nets in the most dangerous downhill sections but Pidcock said risk will always be part of the sport.
“I guess unless we all want to race round the motor racing circuits, then we have to accept that we will be racing down descents,” he told the Telegraph.
“I think risks are involved in cycling and sometimes - it doesn’t happen often - it can go wrong. I guess we do what we can to mitigate those risks but they’ll never be gone.”
Pidcock, who is also an Olympic gold medallist in cross country mountain biking, will lead Ineos at the Tour, which begins in Bilbao, Spain on Saturday.
Tour de France riders will be cautious after Gino Mader’s death, says Pidcock
Britain’s Tom Pidcock said Gino Mader’s death during a high-speed descent in Switzerland less than two weeks ago could result in riders being more cautious at the Tour de France.
Swiss rider Mader died aged 26 due to injuries suffered when he crashed into a ravine during the Tour de Suisse. Pidcock’s Ineos Grenadiers team mate Magnus Sheffield crashed separately at the same corner, suffering concussion and spending three days in hospital.
Descending is one of Pidcock’s strengths but the 23-year-old, who won an iconic Tour de France stage at L’Alpe d’Huez last year, said Mader’s death may have an impact on his style.
“I think especially for everyone who was at the race, that was pretty hard hitting,” Pidcock, who also competing in the eight-stage race, told reporters on Wednesday.
“I think I didn’t see a single rider take any risks on the last two stages after that incident. Personally, one of the things that hit me was it happened descending, which is something that I love.
“It showed me what the consequences can be when it goes wrong. I don’t take unnecessary risks but things can happen when we’re riding down a descent at 100kph in lycra.”
Cycling director dropped from Tour de France after topless photo allegations
An Australian cycling manager has withdrawn from the Tour de France after allegations he sent an unsolicited image of himself to a woman online.
Allan Davis is the sporting director of Lotto Dstny and was set to steer the team through the 21-stage race, which begins this weekend in the Spanish Basque Country.
Earlier this week a Twitter user posted a screenshot of a direct message exchange in which a man sent a shirtless photo and wrote: “I’m board [sic] in a hotel room and thought of you.”
The user then posted more screenshots of the same man appearing to threaten legal action if the original tweet was not deleted.
Full story:
Cycling director dropped from Tour de France after topless photo allegations
Allan Davis has stepped back from his role as a sporting director for Lotto Dstny at the Tour
Tour de France 2023 LIVE
Follow all the build-up to the 2023 Tour de France.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies