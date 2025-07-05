Tour de France 2025 live: Grand Depart start time and stage 1 route as sprinters set for battle on streets of Lille
Who will take the first yellow jersey of the Tour as three weeks of racing kick off in France?
A star-studded peloton are set for a three-week battle royale over lumps, bumps and mountains as the Tour de France gets underway.
This year’s Grand Depart is held in Lille in northern France with stage one beginning and ending in the city near the border with Belgium. It is territory with which plenty of the riders will be familiar from Paris-Roubaix, though the cobbles to be negotiated today are nothing like as punishing, with a fast and furious sprint finish anticipated. For riders like Jasper Philipsen, Tim Merlier and Jonathan Milan, this will be a golden opportunity to take the first yellow jersey.
But could there be a surprise in store? Defending champion Tadej Pogacar has redefined many of the sport’s traditional parameters and could yet launch a surprise bid for victory here, even on flat terrain – with fellow general classification giants Jonas Vingegaard, Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel for company, a thrilling three weeks could well be in store...
This will be the last year that the famous race is shown live on free-to-air TV in the UK, for the forseeable future, after TNT Sports bought exclusive rights.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Tour de France 2025 Grand Depart!
Stage 1 is a battle for the sprinters in Lille with not just a stage win up for grabs but the chance to sport the yellow jersey, the first time the fast men will contest the win since 2020.
