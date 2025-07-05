Tour de France 2025 live: Grand Depart start time and stage 1 route as sprinters set for battle on streets of Lille

Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

A star-studded peloton are set for a three-week battle royale over lumps, bumps and mountains as the Tour de France gets underway.

This year’s Grand Depart is held in Lille in northern France with stage one beginning and ending in the city near the border with Belgium. It is territory with which plenty of the riders will be familiar from Paris-Roubaix, though the cobbles to be negotiated today are nothing like as punishing, with a fast and furious sprint finish anticipated. For riders like Jasper Philipsen, Tim Merlier and Jonathan Milan, this will be a golden opportunity to take the first yellow jersey.

But could there be a surprise in store? Defending champion Tadej Pogacar has redefined many of the sport’s traditional parameters and could yet launch a surprise bid for victory here, even on flat terrain – with fellow general classification giants Jonas Vingegaard, Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel for company, a thrilling three weeks could well be in store...

Follow all of the latest from the opening stage of the Tour with our live blog below: