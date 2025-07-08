Tour de France 2025 LIVE: Stage 4 route and updates as Mathieu van der Poel eyes second stage win
Stage two winner Mathieu van der Poel is the form pick but anyone could be in with a shout of glory in Normandy today
The Tour de France continues with another hilly, punchy day in the saddle, with five categorised climbs littering the final 50km and plenty more up-and-down action before then.
Yesterday saw Tim Merlier open his account with victory in a chaotic, crash-marred sprint finish, with one of his main rivals - stage one winner and green jersey wearer Jasper Philipsen - forced into an early exit from the race as he came down in a heavy crash during the day’s intermediate sprint.
It’s been a nervy start to the Tour and that’s unlikely to come to an end today, with the potential for splits in cross-winds meaning it’ll be a bunfight all day for the general classification contenders to stay out of trouble; while the spiky nature of today’s course means it could be anyone’s game and there will no doubt be an almighty fight for the breakaway.
Follow all of the latest from Stage 4 with our live blog below:
Who is leading the Tour de France?
Yesterday had plenty of sprinting drama but apart from Remco Evenepoel going down in a crash - getting up again seemingly unhurt - there wasn’t a lot of movement among the general classification.
Here’s how things stand ahead of stage four:
- Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 8hrs 38mins 42secs
- Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates XRG) +4 secs
- Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Visma-Lease a Bike) +6 secs
- Kevin Vauquelin (Fra/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +10 secs
- Matteo Jorgenson (USA/Visma-Lease a Bike) same time
- Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) same time
- Joseph Blackmore (Gbr/Israel-Premier Tech) +41 secs
- Tobias Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X Mobility) same time
- Ben O’Connor (Aus/Jayco Alula) same time
- Emanuel Buchmann (Ger/Cofidis) same time
Jasper Philipsen has collarbone surgery
Poor old Philipsen at least managed to win a stage and take yellow before his Tour ended in tears just two days later.
His team Alpecin-Deceuninck has provided an update after successful collarbone surgery:
Stage three recap
If you missed yesterday’s action, it was messy... Tim Merlier pipped Jonathan Milan to victory on a crash-strewn stage three of the Tour de France that saw Saturday's stage winner Jasper Philipsen forced to abandon in the green jersey.
Soudal-QuickStep's Merlier had the power to come around Milan and take the win in a photo finish in Dunkirk, but it was a reduced sprint as two crashes in the final five kilometres split the peloton - with Merlier's team-mate Remco Evenepoel among those to go down.
Philipsen had not even made it that far, forced to abandon after a heavy crash at the intermediate sprint on a day when a calm start to the 178km stage from Valenciennes turned into a frantic, dangerous finish.
Mathieu van der Poel retained the leader's yellow jersey, still four seconds clear of Tadej Pogacar, but it was a costly day for his team.
Prediction for stage four
This could quite literally be anyone’s game, to the point that it feels impossible to predict. Mathieu van der Poel is the obvious form pick after winning stage two on similar terrain, and Alpecin-Deceuninck will have the added impetus of winning a stage in honour of fallen sprinter Jasper Philipsen, who was forced to abandon yesterday.
Victor Campenaerts and Jonas Abrahamsen will surely light up the race with plenty of attacks, but whether they make the crucial break is another story, and the former may instead be pressed into service keeping Jonas Vingegaard out of danger.
Romain Gregoire also likes this sort of terrain; Alex Aranburu and Thibau Nys can climb and pack a punch too. Of what feels like a hundred options, we’re going with Axel Laurance, who likes a punchy stage and has been a constant attacking presence for Ineos Grenadiers this year.
Stage four start time
Stage four is set to begin at 1.15pm local time, 12.15pm BST, and finish at 5.20pm local time (4.20pm BST).
How to watch the Tour de France
The 2025 Tour de France will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, in what is the last year of free-to-air coverage of the race before it is exclusively shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
Viewers can also stream the race online via ITVX app and website, and subscribers can watch the action on the TNT Sports and Discovery+ apps.
Each stage will packaged into hourly highlights shows on ITV4, typically starting at around 7pm BST. The highlights can be streamed on ITVX with the website and app.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of stage 4 of the Tour de France!
Today is set to be a cracker, with dozens of riders in with a shot at victory on a punchy parcours through Normandy - and the threat of crosswinds and splits means the GC riders will be on high alert too. Don’t go anywhere!
