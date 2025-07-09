Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Tour de France 2025 LIVE: Stage 5 route and updates as yellow jersey contenders chase time trial glory

Olympic time-trial champion Remco Evenepoel is the favourite on a course that has potential to further shake up the GC

Flo Clifford
Wednesday 09 July 2025 11:27 BST
Comments
Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

The battle for the yellow jersey ignited yesterday as Tadej Pogacar won a thrilling sprint finish in Rouen, moving level on time with race leader Mathieu van der Poel in the process.

Today’s time trial is likely to really kick off the general classification battle. Olympic time-trial (and road race) champion Remco Evenepoel is the big favourite to win on a largely flat course ideally suited to specialists like him, while an intriguing battle is once again shaping up between Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, who sits eight seconds off the defending champion in the overall standings.

All three should be among the best performers on the loop in and around Caen, although with the departure on stage one of Ineos Grenadiers’ Filippo Ganna, there are fewer obstacles in Evenepoel’s way from an important victory - and with it, the yellow jersey.

Follow all of the latest from Stage 5 with our live blog below:

Stage five start time

No neutralised rollout today as it’s a time-trial. The first rider will roll down the ramp at 1.10pm local time, 12.10pm BST, with the final arrival into Caen scheduled for 5.42pm local time (4.42pm BST).

Yevgeniy Fedorov, the 181st of 181 remaining riders, will be the first to set off, with Mathieu van der Poel starting his race against the clock last.

Mathieu van der Poel in the leader's yellow jersey
Mathieu van der Poel in the leader's yellow jersey (REUTERS)
Flo Clifford9 July 2025 11:20

How to watch the Tour de France

The 2025 Tour de France will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, in what is the last year of free-to-air coverage of the race before it is exclusively shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

Viewers can also stream the race online via ITVX app and website, and subscribers can watch the action on the TNT Sports and Discovery+ apps.

Each stage will packaged into hourly highlights shows on ITV4, typically starting at around 7pm BST. The highlights can be streamed on ITVX with the website and app.

Flo Clifford9 July 2025 11:15

Stage four results

1) Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), in 3:50:29

2) Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

3) Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)

4) Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL)

5) Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ)

6) Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), all at same time

7) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), +3”

8) Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), +3”

9) Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), +7”

10) Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels), +10”

Flo Clifford9 July 2025 11:09

Tadej Pogacar seals century of wins with thrilling sprint victory on stage four of the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar claimed the 100th victory of his professional career to move level on time with Mathieu van der Poel in the yellow jersey on a thrilling stage four of the Tour de France in Rouen.

In the hometown of the Tour's first five-time winner Jacques Anquetil, Pogacar took a stride to what he hopes will be his fourth title with a show of strength on another classics-style stage, beating Van der Poel and his great rival Jonas Vingegaard in an uphill sprint.

It was Pogacar's 18th career Tour stage win and one that put him on the same time as Van der Poel - who retains yellow on countback - with Vingegaard eight seconds back going into Wednesday's time trial. Pogacar, 26, became the fourth youngest rider to reach 100 professional wins.

Flo Clifford9 July 2025 11:06

Stage five route map and profile

Tour de France – stage 5 map
Tour de France – stage 5 map (letour)
Tour de France – stage 5 profile
Tour de France – stage 5 profile (letour)
Flo Clifford9 July 2025 11:03

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of stage five of the Tour de France!

We’re against the clock today as the riders tackle 33km starting and finishing in Caen.

It’s flat, fast, and ideal for the Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel... could he haul back his 58-second time defict and take yellow today?

Flo Clifford9 July 2025 11:00

