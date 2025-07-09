Tour de France 2025 LIVE: Stage 5 route and updates as yellow jersey contenders chase time trial glory

Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

The battle for the yellow jersey ignited yesterday as Tadej Pogacar won a thrilling sprint finish in Rouen, moving level on time with race leader Mathieu van der Poel in the process.

Today’s time trial is likely to really kick off the general classification battle. Olympic time-trial (and road race) champion Remco Evenepoel is the big favourite to win on a largely flat course ideally suited to specialists like him, while an intriguing battle is once again shaping up between Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, who sits eight seconds off the defending champion in the overall standings.

All three should be among the best performers on the loop in and around Caen, although with the departure on stage one of Ineos Grenadiers’ Filippo Ganna, there are fewer obstacles in Evenepoel’s way from an important victory - and with it, the yellow jersey.

