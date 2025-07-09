Tour de France 2025 LIVE: Stage 5 route and updates as yellow jersey contenders chase time trial glory
Olympic time-trial champion Remco Evenepoel is the favourite on a course that has potential to further shake up the GC
The battle for the yellow jersey ignited yesterday as Tadej Pogacar won a thrilling sprint finish in Rouen, moving level on time with race leader Mathieu van der Poel in the process.
Today’s time trial is likely to really kick off the general classification battle. Olympic time-trial (and road race) champion Remco Evenepoel is the big favourite to win on a largely flat course ideally suited to specialists like him, while an intriguing battle is once again shaping up between Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, who sits eight seconds off the defending champion in the overall standings.
All three should be among the best performers on the loop in and around Caen, although with the departure on stage one of Ineos Grenadiers’ Filippo Ganna, there are fewer obstacles in Evenepoel’s way from an important victory - and with it, the yellow jersey.
Follow all of the latest from Stage 5 with our live blog below:
Stage five start time
No neutralised rollout today as it’s a time-trial. The first rider will roll down the ramp at 1.10pm local time, 12.10pm BST, with the final arrival into Caen scheduled for 5.42pm local time (4.42pm BST).
Yevgeniy Fedorov, the 181st of 181 remaining riders, will be the first to set off, with Mathieu van der Poel starting his race against the clock last.
How to watch the Tour de France
The 2025 Tour de France will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, in what is the last year of free-to-air coverage of the race before it is exclusively shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
Viewers can also stream the race online via ITVX app and website, and subscribers can watch the action on the TNT Sports and Discovery+ apps.
Each stage will packaged into hourly highlights shows on ITV4, typically starting at around 7pm BST. The highlights can be streamed on ITVX with the website and app.
Stage four results
1) Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), in 3:50:29
2) Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
3) Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)
4) Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL)
5) Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ)
6) Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), all at same time
7) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), +3”
8) Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), +3”
9) Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), +7”
10) Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels), +10”
Tadej Pogacar seals century of wins with thrilling sprint victory on stage four of the Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar claimed the 100th victory of his professional career to move level on time with Mathieu van der Poel in the yellow jersey on a thrilling stage four of the Tour de France in Rouen.
In the hometown of the Tour's first five-time winner Jacques Anquetil, Pogacar took a stride to what he hopes will be his fourth title with a show of strength on another classics-style stage, beating Van der Poel and his great rival Jonas Vingegaard in an uphill sprint.
It was Pogacar's 18th career Tour stage win and one that put him on the same time as Van der Poel - who retains yellow on countback - with Vingegaard eight seconds back going into Wednesday's time trial. Pogacar, 26, became the fourth youngest rider to reach 100 professional wins.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of stage five of the Tour de France!
We’re against the clock today as the riders tackle 33km starting and finishing in Caen.
It’s flat, fast, and ideal for the Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel... could he haul back his 58-second time defict and take yellow today?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments