Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 6 route and updates with Pogacar and Van der Poel contenders on punchy day in Normandy

Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

There’s no rest for the wicked on stage six of the Tour de France, a 201km run from Bayeux to Vire Normandie littered with punchy climbs.

Six categorised climbs - five cat-threes and a final cat-four - alongside plenty more unofficial lumps in the road account for 3,500m of climbing. Any numbers of riders could capitalise on the difficult terrain, while many others are set for a bruising and unpleasant day out as they wait for the next sprint day.

This one looks ideal for a breakaway, but we said that about stage four - a stage with a similarly hilly, punchy finish - and it was the general classification riders instead who contested that won, with Tadej Pogacar coming out on top.

The Slovenian moved into the overall lead yesterday as Remco Evenepoel won stage five’s time trial, and with his 100th win coming in the world champion’s rainbow stripes, could Pogacar be looking at taking his 101st in yellow today?

Follow all the action with our liveblog below: