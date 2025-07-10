Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 6 route and updates with Pogacar and Van der Poel contenders on punchy day in Normandy
Hills back on the menu in tough day packed with 3,500m of elevation gain
There’s no rest for the wicked on stage six of the Tour de France, a 201km run from Bayeux to Vire Normandie littered with punchy climbs.
Six categorised climbs - five cat-threes and a final cat-four - alongside plenty more unofficial lumps in the road account for 3,500m of climbing. Any numbers of riders could capitalise on the difficult terrain, while many others are set for a bruising and unpleasant day out as they wait for the next sprint day.
This one looks ideal for a breakaway, but we said that about stage four - a stage with a similarly hilly, punchy finish - and it was the general classification riders instead who contested that won, with Tadej Pogacar coming out on top.
The Slovenian moved into the overall lead yesterday as Remco Evenepoel won stage five’s time trial, and with his 100th win coming in the world champion’s rainbow stripes, could Pogacar be looking at taking his 101st in yellow today?
Vauquelin support
186km to go: There’s a lot of support for Frenchman Kevin Vauquelin in Normandy today.
Lidl-Trek come to the front
195km to go: Lidl-Trek are also at the front alongside Intermache now, both looking to control ahead of the sprint. There likely won’t be any breakaways until after the intermediate sprint.
Fast start
199km to go: It’s a high tempo start from Intermarche–Wanty, who immediately set the pace at the head of the peloton. They’ll want to get Biniam Girmay into the best possible position for the intermediate sprint, which comes just 20km into the stage.
Race begins!
201km to go: Here we go then! Ready for a long, hilly stage.
Neutralised start
The riders are off from the neutralised start. It’s hot and sunny in Bayeux today.
Prediction for stage six
Like on stage four, there are any number of riders who could find some joy in Vire Normandie today. Tadej Pogacar loves a climb and a stage win, particularly in yellow, and the 10% gradient on the final climb will appeal to him - if the GC teams control the stage, which UAE certainly tend to do whenever the big man has a victory in his sights.
Mathieu van der Poel equally excels on punchy terrain, although this may be a hill too far for the Dutchman, while the likes of Romain Gregoire - fifth on stage four - would be a popular winner among the French crowd.
But let’s go with Kevin Vauquelin, for the sake of being different. The Bayeux-born rider will surely fancy a win on his home roads, and after a brilliant performance in yesterday’s time trial - a fifth on the stage moving him up to third overall - should be brimming with confidence.
Winners and losers of stage five
The big winner of yesterday, obviously, was Tadej Pogacar, back in yellow (although he may be happy to concede it back to Van der Poel in the hilly terrain to come this week, to avoid the attendant duties for a little while), and having put more than a minute into biggest rival Jonas Vingegaard.
Remco Evenepoel had the stage win and dominant performance he was after, and moved up to second overall, shaving 16 seconds off his deficit to Pogacar.
Kevin Vauquelin had another brilliant day out and moved up into provisional third, although he loses the white jersey.
But Primoz Roglic lost another minute, having been 1’27” down at the start of the day and now 2’30”, while the big concern is Jonas Vingegaard, who did a frankly poor time trial by his own high standards, never looked remotely comfortable, and is now 1’13” off Pogacar’s pace.
Pogacar 'the guy to beat' - Evenepoel
“Tadej did a very strong time trial as well, 17 seconds is pretty close,” Evenepoel continued. “About half a second per kilometre so compared to the Dauphine time trial, he really made a step forward and shows that he’s in big form, and that’s the reason why he’s the guy to beat in the Tour de France.
“I did what I had to do to take as much time as possible and step up in the GC. It’s kind of the same situation as last year after the TT, so super happy with that. It’s a big step forward to the podium, but of course there’s still a long way to go in this Tour.
“Today was the first step for me to put a good GC result in towards Paris, but everybody knows what’s coming up [in the mountains]. It’s already very nice to take a stage win, it means the two guys that are here to take stage wins won from our team [him and Tim Merlier], so we’re kind of relaxed now and all focused on this podium in Paris.”
'Everything was on point' - Remco Evenepoel
Remco Evenepoel, in full rainbows, had this to say after his win: “You never know because big guys like Edoardo [Affini] can do these courses very well, they can save a little bit more in the finals like yesterday. I knew I had a good chance but the legs still have to be there and everything has to go as the plan is. In the end I didn’t really feel like I could go any faster. A second stage win for our team, it’s super nice.
“I kind of pushed pretty steady, very slightly uphill part I pushed harder than the downhills, but my strongest point is I kept the same pace in the end as in the first 10k. That’s also what we saw in the intermediates that I was always going up and gaining time in the last 7-8km. Everything was on point, so super happy.”
General classification after stage five
1) Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in 17:22:58
2) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) +42”
3) Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) +59”
4) Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +1’13”
5) Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) +1’22”
6) Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) +1’28”
7) Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +1’53”
8) Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +2’30”
9) Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +2’31”
10) Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) +2’32”
