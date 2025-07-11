Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 7 route and updates with blockbuster Mur-de-Bretagne climb to decide stage

Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

The Tour de France continues with another hilly, punchy day of action, this time in Brittany, with a flatter first half of the day before the race will no doubt explode into life over the second half.

Today’s route is helmed by the infamous Mur-de-Bretagne, a brutal final uphill test which returns to the Tour de France route four years after Mathieu van der Poel won a stage up the iconic climb and took yellow in the process.

Will the flying Dutchman be able to repeat the trick and secure a second stage victory of the 2025 tour? The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider is already back in yellow by a one-second margin over defending champion Tadej Pogacar after getting in the breakaway yesterday, with the stage eventually won by Irishman Ben Healy. Van der Poel’s legs, then, might be suffering after that effort - but he’s got the gentler first part of this stage to recover before heading back onto familiar, winning terrain...

Follow all the action with our live blog below: