Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 9 route and updates as sprinters return to ‘Cavendish City’

Tour returns to Chateauroux, renamed ‘Cavendish City’ in honour of Manx Missile’s trio of stage wins here

Flo Clifford
Sunday 13 July 2025 11:04 BST
Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

The Tour de France continues with a second sprint stage of this weekend, another more relaxed day out for the peloton before the frenzy of the build-up to the line.

Stage nine returns to a place etched in Tour history: Chateauroux, which hosts a finish for the fifth time in its history, at the end of a 174km run from Chinon. Three of those finishes were won by the legendary Mark Cavendish, who sprinted to the first of an eventual record of 35 stage wins here on the avenue de La Chatre - often dubbed ‘Cavendish Avenue’ - in 2008, before repeating the feat in 2011 and 2021.

Those achievements have been recognised with temporary signage reading ‘Cavendish City’ being added to every marker on the city’s limits, with a permanent tribute planned later down the line. But which sprinter will inherit the Manxman’s crown today?

Follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog below:

How to watch the Tour de France

The 2025 Tour de France will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, in what is the last year of free-to-air coverage of the race before it is exclusively shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

Viewers can also stream the race online via ITVX app and website, and subscribers can watch the action on the TNT Sports and Discovery+ apps.

Each stage will packaged into hourly highlights shows on ITV4, typically starting at around 7pm BST. The highlights can be streamed on ITVX with the website and app.

Flo Clifford13 July 2025 11:15

Stage nine start time

Stage nine gets underway in Chinon at 1.10pm local time, 12.10pm BST, with the finish scheduled for around 5.10pm local time (4.10pm BST).

Flo Clifford13 July 2025 11:09

Stage nine route map and profile

Tour de France 2025 – stage 9 map
Tour de France 2025 – stage 9 map (letour)
Tour de France 2025 – stage 9 profile
Tour de France 2025 – stage 9 profile (letour)
Flo Clifford13 July 2025 11:06

Stage nine preview

The Tour has opted for rare back-to-back sprint days, but unlike yesterday’s this one is clear-cut, with a flat finish perfectly tailored to the pure sprinters at the end of 174km in the Loire.

This double-header of sprint days falls, intriguingly, on a weekend, an unusual choice for the current era of Tour direction, favouring hyper-difficult mountain stages and GC fireworks as it does.

Today will be a rather sleepy day for the TV cameras until the peloton swoops closer to Chateauroux: expect plenty of beautiful chateaux and charming French countryside, interspersed with bits of bike racing.

The route heads east all day from Chinon, traversing a couple of mild bumps before a very flat approach to a town which has hosted a Tour finish four times.

Flo Clifford13 July 2025 11:03

Good morning

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of stage nine of the Tour de France!

It’s another sprint battle royale today, and it’s in sprinter’s paradise: the famous ‘Cavendish City’, site of three wins by the Manx Missile. Who will inherit his crown in Chateauroux today? Let’s find out...

(AP)
Flo Clifford13 July 2025 11:00

