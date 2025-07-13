Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 9 route and updates as sprinters return to ‘Cavendish City’
Tour returns to Chateauroux, renamed ‘Cavendish City’ in honour of Manx Missile’s trio of stage wins here
The Tour de France continues with a second sprint stage of this weekend, another more relaxed day out for the peloton before the frenzy of the build-up to the line.
Stage nine returns to a place etched in Tour history: Chateauroux, which hosts a finish for the fifth time in its history, at the end of a 174km run from Chinon. Three of those finishes were won by the legendary Mark Cavendish, who sprinted to the first of an eventual record of 35 stage wins here on the avenue de La Chatre - often dubbed ‘Cavendish Avenue’ - in 2008, before repeating the feat in 2011 and 2021.
Those achievements have been recognised with temporary signage reading ‘Cavendish City’ being added to every marker on the city’s limits, with a permanent tribute planned later down the line. But which sprinter will inherit the Manxman’s crown today?
Follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog below:
How to watch the Tour de France
The 2025 Tour de France will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, in what is the last year of free-to-air coverage of the race before it is exclusively shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
Viewers can also stream the race online via ITVX app and website, and subscribers can watch the action on the TNT Sports and Discovery+ apps.
Each stage will packaged into hourly highlights shows on ITV4, typically starting at around 7pm BST. The highlights can be streamed on ITVX with the website and app.
Stage nine start time
Stage nine gets underway in Chinon at 1.10pm local time, 12.10pm BST, with the finish scheduled for around 5.10pm local time (4.10pm BST).
Stage nine preview
The Tour has opted for rare back-to-back sprint days, but unlike yesterday’s this one is clear-cut, with a flat finish perfectly tailored to the pure sprinters at the end of 174km in the Loire.
This double-header of sprint days falls, intriguingly, on a weekend, an unusual choice for the current era of Tour direction, favouring hyper-difficult mountain stages and GC fireworks as it does.
Today will be a rather sleepy day for the TV cameras until the peloton swoops closer to Chateauroux: expect plenty of beautiful chateaux and charming French countryside, interspersed with bits of bike racing.
The route heads east all day from Chinon, traversing a couple of mild bumps before a very flat approach to a town which has hosted a Tour finish four times.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of stage nine of the Tour de France!
It’s another sprint battle royale today, and it’s in sprinter’s paradise: the famous ‘Cavendish City’, site of three wins by the Manx Missile. Who will inherit his crown in Chateauroux today? Let’s find out...
