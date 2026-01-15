Tour de France 2027 routes revealed ahead of Grand Depart in Britain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain is poised for an unprecedented summer of cycling in 2027, following the unveiling of the routes for both the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes Grand Departs on Thursday.

This marks a historic moment as the world's premier cycling events prepare to launch from British soil.

As previously announced, Edinburgh will host the men's Grand Depart on 2 July, signifying the third time the iconic race has commenced in Britain, following successful starts in 2007 and 2014.

Leeds has been confirmed to stage the Grand Depart for the Tour de France Femmes on 30 July, marking the first occasion the women's race has begun outside of France.

A total of three stages for the Tour de France and three for the Tour de France Femmes will be held across Britain.

Ten host cities and towns were illuminated with yellow beams on Thursday to commemorate the announcement, which promises to be the largest free sporting spectacle in British history, and the first time both races have held stages in the same country outside of France.

open image in gallery The Tour de France Peloton passes York Minster in 2014 ( PA Archive )

The men's opening stage will feature a challenging, hilly route from Edinburgh across the Borders to Carlisle, followed by a picturesque Lake District stage from Keswick to Liverpool.

Stage three will see riders tackle eight categorised climbs on a demanding trek from Welshpool to Cardiff.

For the women's race, the opener will journey from Leeds to Manchester, with the second stage traversing the iconic Snake Pass from Manchester to Sheffield, before concluding with a third stage in London.

Christian Prudhomme, Tour de France Director, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "The UK has always welcomed the Tour with passion and pride, and the route details we are revealing today reflect the beauty and diversity of Britain's terrain. Bringing both Grand Departs here is a testament to the strength of our partnership with British Cycling and the enthusiasm of the UK."

The return of the revamped Tour de France Femmes, which relaunched in 2022 as an eight-day stage race, to Britain is considered a significant milestone.

Director Marion Rousse commented: "These stages clearly reflect the race's ambition: to continue growing women's cycling and to inspire future generations."

open image in gallery Director of the Tour de France Christian Prudhomme during the Tour de France 2027 Grand Depart route reveal (Zoe Head-Thomas/PA) ( PA Wire )

The announcement event at Leeds Civic Hall, which was transformed into a striking canvas celebrating past British Grand Departs and illustrating all six UK stages, was attended by Prudhomme and British cycling legend Lizzie Deignan.

British Cycling has committed to recruiting over 7,000 volunteers for the Grand Departs and will launch a social impact programme named Joy.

British Cycling Chief Executive Jon Dutton said: "Through Joy -- our collective, game-changing social impact programme -- we will put opportunity, well-being and community pride right at the heart of this moment in sporting history."

The Tour de France first visited Britain in 1974 with a stage in Plymouth, returning in 1994 in Dover to celebrate the Channel Tunnel's opening.

London hosted the Grand Depart in 2007, and Leeds in 2014, drawing massive crowds to the Yorkshire hills.

The 2027 events are a collaborative effort between Tour owners ASO, British Cycling, UK Sport, and the UK, Scottish, and Welsh Governments.