Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 1 latest updates as Tadej Pogacar eyes third straight Yellow Jersey
The 2022 Tour de France begins in Copenhagen today with a time trial around the streets of the Danish capital
It’s Stage 1 of the Tour de France 2022 with Copenhagen today’s host for the Grande Depart, with the final stage on Sunday 24 July. The expectations are firmly on a three-peat for Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar, who hopes to wear yellow once again, with compatriot Primoz Roglic his main competition.
Pogacar’s form is ominous after victories in the Tirreno-Adriatico and the UAE Tour this year, and the unprecedented long-distance solo attack to win the Strade Bianche in March shows there could be fireworks over the next three weeks.
The wildcard of the Tour is Covid: Three teams and about 30 riders pulled out of the Tour de Suisse two weeks ago, with everybody on high alert to avoid a similar fate in the Grand Tour. But Geraint Thomas conceded teams are “less stressed,” with the 2018 Tour champion happy that two or more positive tests no longer lead to automatic team exclusion. The Welsh rider will lean on Ineos teammates to bolster his bid for a second yellow jersey, including Colombian climber Dani Martinez, as well as potential stage winners Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock.
Follow below for live updates, times and reaction from this time trial to kick off the 2022 Tour de France:
How the British became so successful at the Tour de France
If the average British sports fan knows anything at all about Tom Simpson it’s that he died riding his bike. Ascending the notorious Mont Ventoux in the 1967 Tour de France, he collapsed. That year he was among the favourites for overall victory, the first Briton so heralded. But as the Tour entered its second week Simpson fell ill with diarrhoea. He laboured on. The 13th stage of the race, on 13 July, tackled the 1,909m peak of Ventoux. It was stiflingly hot.
‘Everyone wants it’: Tour de France Femmes hailed as big moment for cycling
After years of waiting there is less than a month left until the start of the Tour de France Femmes.
A women’s edition of cycling’s biggest race has been top of the wish-list for many riders for a long time, and it will be granted when the peloton sets off from Paris on July 24 – the final day of the men’s race – reaching a climax on La Planches des Belles Filles a week later.
There have been tokenistic attempts, not least the much criticised La Course held alongside the Tour in recent years, but it has taken until now for a proper eight-day women’s Tour to be born.
“As a cyclist people always ask you, ‘Are you doing the Tour de France?’” former British champion Alice Barnes, a rider for Canyon-SRAM, told the PA news agency. “You’d have to say no and explain it’s because there isn’t one.”
Tour de France 2022 talking points: Pidcock’s debut
While there are hopes that Geraint Thomas, winner of the Tour de Suisse less than two weeks ago, has the form to challenge for yellow, in the absence of Cavendish the main draw for British fans will be Tom Pidcock’s Tour de France debut. Still only 22, the mountain bike Olympic champion and cyclo-cross world champion has the cycling world at his feet. Pidcock is in no hurry to start focusing solely on the Grand Tours, but after he rode last year’s Vuelta a Espana for experience, it will be fascinating to see how he handles a second three-week race, and where and when he might decide to have a dig.
Tour de France 2022 talking points: Bahrain-Victorious investigation
On Monday the Bahrain-Victorious team announced a number of riders and staff had their homes searched by police prior to their departure for Copenhagen. It comes after police last year raided the team’s hotel during the Tour, with the team saying the latest searches are a continuation of the same anti-doping investigation, though few details are known. Whether or not more comes to light over the next three weeks remains to be seen.
Tour de France 2022 talking points: Pressure on Jakobsen?
It has long been QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl’s plan that Fabio Jakobsen and not Mark Cavendish would be their man for the sprints this summer, but confirmation of a Cav-less eight-man squad was still met with disappointment. Cavendish illuminated last year’s Tour with his remarkable run of four victories, a stunning comeback as he matched Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 Tour stage victories, but the Manxman will not be adding to that tally as the ruthless Patrick Lefevere favours the younger man this time. After Cavendish’s superb display in last weekend’s British national road race, Jakobsen – who has fought back from a life-threatening crash at the 2020 Tour of Poland – must surely be feeling the pressure to prove his boss’s decision was right.
Tour de France 2022 talking points: Threat of Covid looms again
The most obvious factor that could upend this Tour is the rise of Covid-19 cases across the continent once again. The Tour de Suisse, a key warm-up race, was badly hit as almost 30 riders withdrew either because they had contracted the virus, been deemed a close contact, or because their teams pulled out en masse due to cases within their camp. Already QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl have been forced into a change with key domestique Tim Declerq having tested positive just a few days before the Tour, and there is a real fear there will be more cases in the coming days. The UCI has tightened its Covid regulations in response, but will it be enough to keep the peloton safe?
Tour de France 2022 talking points: Can anyone break up the Pog v Rog show?
A lot has happened in the world since 2019, and Egan Bernal’s victory in that summer’s Tour certainly seems a long, long time ago. Tadej Pogacar has won two Tours since then and such has been his dominance in stage racing since it already seems the natural order of things. The only man who has been able to challenge him has been fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who had seemed so in control of the 2020 Tour until the time trial on the penultimate day. The two start as odds-on favourite and most likely challenger. A case can be made for the likes of Geraint Thomas, Dani Martinez, and Aleksandr Vlasov but can any of them genuinely challenge unless the top two run into trouble?
Tour de France 2022: Danish police raid cycling team Bahrain Victorious on eve of Grand Depart
Danish police carried out a search at the hotel of cycling team Bahrain Victorious at the request of French authorities on Thursday, Copenhagen Police said in a statement on the eve of the Tour de France Grand Depart.
Authorities searched all team vehicles and the rooms of staff and riders at 5:30 a.m. local time in Brondby. The homes of riders and staff were also searched by police on Monday before their departure for the Tour.
French prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into doping allegations against Bahrain Victorious after police searched the team’s hotel late in last year’s race.
“Based on a request from the French police, as part of an ongoing investigation in France, we have carried out a search at a hotel in Brondby,” Chief Superintendent Dannie Rise said.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 2, Saturday 2 July: Roskilde-Nyborg, 202.5km
This long stage could prove pivotal as the peloton traces Denmark’s northern coastline, where crosswinds could split the back and put a serious dent in the hopes of those on the wrong side. Three categorised climbs feature in the middle of the stage before what is set to be a spectacular finale across the Great Belt Bridge
Tour de France 2022: Stage 1, Friday 1 July: individual time trial, Copenhagen, 13.2km
The Tour usually begins on Saturday but the transfer from this year’s opening three stages in Copenhagen to northern France means an early rest day and a Friday start to accommodate it. A flat time trial through the streets of Copenhagen opens the show with plenty of intricate tight corners, but given it is only over 13km there shouldn’t be huge time gaps created among the leaders. Even so, the pure climbers will be conscious to minimise losses here.
