(AFP via Getty Images)

It’s Stage 1 of the Tour de France 2022 with Copenhagen today’s host for the Grande Depart, with the final stage on Sunday 24 July. The expectations are firmly on a three-peat for Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar, who hopes to wear yellow once again, with compatriot Primoz Roglic his main competition.

Pogacar’s form is ominous after victories in the Tirreno-Adriatico and the UAE Tour this year, and the unprecedented long-distance solo attack to win the Strade Bianche in March shows there could be fireworks over the next three weeks.

The wildcard of the Tour is Covid: Three teams and about 30 riders pulled out of the Tour de Suisse two weeks ago, with everybody on high alert to avoid a similar fate in the Grand Tour. But Geraint Thomas conceded teams are “less stressed,” with the 2018 Tour champion happy that two or more positive tests no longer lead to automatic team exclusion. The Welsh rider will lean on Ineos teammates to bolster his bid for a second yellow jersey, including Colombian climber Dani Martinez, as well as potential stage winners Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock.

Follow below for live updates, times and reaction from this time trial to kick off the 2022 Tour de France: