Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 10 start time and route updates as GC contenders do battle on Bastille Day

Race favourites Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard could clash on this undulating road to the finish line atop Puy de Sancy, the highest peak in France’s Massif Central region
After a wild start to the 2025 Tour de France, which has seen crashes and crosswinds cause havoc in the peloton to go with some sensation racing and memorable wins, the race finally reaches the mountains – or at least some very big hills.
Today’s stage 10 is a brute, with no singular monstrous climb but eight categorised ascents that will sap the legs in searing heat in France’s Massif Central, concluding atop the Pud de Sancy, the highest peak in the region. There are 4,450m of elevation gain in total, packed into 165km of racing.
The French riders in the peloton will be desperate to triumph on Bastille Day, France’s national holiday, and the roads will be jam-packed with fans and flags hoping for a home win. A breakaway is bound to form and may well escape all the way to the finish, but there will be plenty of action among the GC contenders, with Tadej Pogacar looking to tighten his grip on the yellow jersey and Jonas Vingegaard searching for a place to hurt his rival.
General classification after stage nine
- Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in 33hr 17min 22sec
- Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) +54”
- Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) +1’11”
- Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +1’17”
- Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) +1’29”
- Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) +1’34”
- Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL) +2’49”
- Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +3’02”
- Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +3’06”
- Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) +3’43”
Tim Merlier out-sprinted Jonathan Milan to victory on stage nine of the Tour de France after Mathieu van der Poel almost pulled off an audacious win in Chateauroux.
Van der Poel had rolled off the front of the peloton alongside teammate Jonas Rickaert at the start of the 174km stage from Chinon in what looked like a certain suicide mission, but the Dutchman held off the chasing pack until the final few hundred metres.
The Alpecin-Deceuninck adventure had forced rival teams to burn their lead-out men in a furious chase through crosswinds in the final 30km of the stage, and with the sprint trains thoroughly depleted, the quick men had to fend for themselves at the finale.
Milan, Saturday’s stage winner, had a good position on the barriers, but Merlier went long and the European champion pipped the Italian to the line.
Stage nine results
- Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick‑Step)
- Jonathan Milan (Lidl‑Trek)
- Arnaud De Lie (Lotto‑Caps)
- Pavel Bittner (Picnic PostNL)
- Paul Penhoet (Groupama‑FDJ)
- Biniam Girmay (Intermarché‑Wanty)
- Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain‑Victorious)
- Jordi Meeus (Red Bull‑Bora‑Hansgrohe)
- Stian Edvardsen-Fredheim (Uno-X Mobility)
- Kaden Groves (Alpecin–Deceuninck)
Stage 10 start time
Stage 10 starts at 1.10pm local time (12.10pm BST) with an expected finish time of 5.25pm local time (4.25pm BST).
Key moments of stage 10
We say the race enters the mountains – they are really just big hills, given we are in the Massif and not in the Pyreenees or the Alps. But however you slice it, there are 4,450m of elevation gain to be surmounted today, the toughest day of the race so far, featuring a whopping eight categorised climbs: seven cat-twos and only one cat-three, all packed into 165km of racing.
“I think for sure there will be GC action on a very, very hard day,” said Jonas Vingegaard after stage 9. “It’s a really hard course, up and down the whole day.”
He teammate Matteo Jorgensen agreed. “The first mountains we've seen in the Tour de France, which is always a big explosion. And we’ll see big, big time gaps.”
The last is a summit finish at le Mont-Dore, Puy de Sancy, a 3.3km climb averaging 8%, a biting finish to a really punchy day in the saddle. Can the French riders seal a memorable Bastille Day victory? They’ll have to get past the GC men first...
Stage 10 preview
After a bit of a lull in the general classification battle over the weekend, the race will ignite properly today on the first mountainous day of this year’s Tour de France.
Saturday and Sunday saw the sprinters take the spotlight, with Jonathan Milan and Tim Merlier winning stages 8 and 9. Despite plenty of nerves and tension in the peloton, there were no shifts in the top 10 of the GC standings, although Tadej Pogacar suffered a blow in the form his talented teammate Joao Almeida abandoning the race after sustaining a broken rib in a late crash on stage 7.
The first mountain joust of this year’s race falls, fittingly, on Bastille Day, with the necessity of racing on the French national holiday ensuring that the Tour’s first rest day – almost always on the second Monday – has been pushed back to Tuesday. That means there will be some extra-tired legs in the bunch at the start line in Ennezat; the question is, which of the riders will suffer, and who will rise to the top?
Tour de France 2025 – stage 10 live
Hello and welcome along to live coverage of what promises to be a huge day in the 2025 Tour de France – as this year’s race finally reaches the mountains.
