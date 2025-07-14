Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 10 start time and route updates as GC contenders do battle on Bastille Day

Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

After a wild start to the 2025 Tour de France, which has seen crashes and crosswinds cause havoc in the peloton to go with some sensation racing and memorable wins, the race finally reaches the mountains – or at least some very big hills.

Today’s stage 10 is a brute, with no singular monstrous climb but eight categorised ascents that will sap the legs in searing heat in France’s Massif Central, concluding atop the Pud de Sancy, the highest peak in the region. There are 4,450m of elevation gain in total, packed into 165km of racing.

The French riders in the peloton will be desperate to triumph on Bastille Day, France’s national holiday, and the roads will be jam-packed with fans and flags hoping for a home win. A breakaway is bound to form and may well escape all the way to the finish, but there will be plenty of action among the GC contenders, with Tadej Pogacar looking to tighten his grip on the yellow jersey and Jonas Vingegaard searching for a place to hurt his rival.

