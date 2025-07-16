Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 11 route updates as Ben Healy takes up the yellow jersey in Toulouse

A 157km route starts and ends in Toulouse as the Tour de France returns after the first rest day

Flo Clifford
Wednesday 16 July 2025 11:03 BST
Comments
Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

After a wild start to the 2025 Tour de France, which has seen crashes and crosswinds cause havoc in the peloton to go with some sensation racing and memorable wins, the race arrives in Toulouse for a lumpy 157km route which could suit the sprinters or a determined breakaway.

Ireland’s Ben Healy is the surprise owner of the yellow jersey after escaping up the road in the break on stage 10 and staying far enough ahead of Tadej Pogacar to usurp the reigning Tour de France champion at the top of the general classification. And Healy is likely to keep hold of yellow at least for today on a route unlikely to fire up the GC battle.

Stage 11 features five categorised climbs and finishes with a loop around the city featuring a few short, sharp ascents including the Cote de Pech David (800m at 12.4%) with 9km to go. That could scupper some of the sprinters’ legs before they reach the finish, and it may provide the perfect setting for a puncheur in the pack to make a decisive attack.

Follow all the updates from stage 11 of the Tour de France below.

Recommended

How to watch the Tour de France

The 2025 Tour de France will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, in what is the last year of free-to-air coverage of the race before it is exclusively shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

Viewers can also stream the race online via ITVX app and website, and subscribers can watch the action on the TNT Sports and Discovery+ apps.

Each stage will packaged into hourly highlights shows on ITV4, typically starting at around 7pm BST. The highlights can be streamed on ITVX with the website and app.

Flo Clifford16 July 2025 11:15

Stage 11 route map and profile

Tour de France 2025 – stage 11 map
Tour de France 2025 – stage 11 map (letour)
Tour de France 2025 – stage 11 profile
Tour de France 2025 – stage 11 profile (letour)
Flo Clifford16 July 2025 11:10

Stage 11 start time

Bonjour and welcome to stage 11!

The riders roll out for the neutralised start at 1.15pm local time, 12.15pm BST, with an expected finish time of 5.05pm local time (4.05pm BST).

Flo Clifford16 July 2025 11:06

Tour de France stage 11 preview: Route map, profile and start time as Ben Healy wears yellow in Toulouse

The Tour de France rarely disappoints but this year’s race has been utterly absorbing from the get-go when crosswinds blew apart the peloton on stage 1, and there’s every reason to think stage 11 will serve up another thrilling day.

Not many predicted Ireland’s breakaway artist Ben Healy would own the famous yellow jersey on the first rest day of this Tour, but that’s exactly what has unfolded after some tactical brilliance on Monday’s stage 10 helped him gain more than three minutes on Tadej Pogacar to depose the reigning champion at the top of the GC standings, while Simon Yates won the stage itself.

Not that Pogacar – who enjoyed coffees and a giant burger on Tuesday’s rest day – plans on lending Healy the maillot jaune for long.

Ben Healy wears yellow jersey on stage 11 as Tour de France resumes in Toulouse

The Tour de France road book has stage 11 down as a flat day for the sprinters, but there are plenty of lumps and bumps along the way to make for an unpredictable outcome
Lawrence Ostlere16 July 2025 11:00

Tour de France – stage 11 live

Hello and welcome along to live updates from stage 11 of the 2025 Tour de France.

Lawrence Ostlere15 July 2025 23:50

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in