Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

The general classification battle of the 2025 Tour de France is set to properly ignite today as the race reaches the high mountains for the first time, with a formidable stage 12 in the Pyrenees ahead.

EF Education-EasyPost’s stage six winner Ben Healy took the overall race lead on stage 10 but is likely to relinquish it today as the big guns come to the fore, although there was a scare for Tadej Pogacar on stage 11 as he crashed with 4km to go.

Today’s 180km run begins in Auch and traverses three mountains before the summit finish at the hors-categorie Hautacam, a climb steeped in Tour history and a recent happy hunting ground for Jonas Vingegaard and his team Visma-Lease a Bike, who dominated on its slopes in 2022 as the Dane won the stage and extended his overall lead.

Can Vingegaard pile the pressure on Pogacar today, or will it be his Slovenian rival riding back into the yellow jersey at the end of the stage?

Follow all the action on stage 12 of the Tour de France below.