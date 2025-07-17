Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 12 route updates to summit finish in Pyrenees as Tadej Pogacar reveals crash injuries
The Tour de France hits the high mountains with a feast of climbing in the Pyrenees, finishing on the summit finish at Hautacam
The general classification battle of the 2025 Tour de France is set to properly ignite today as the race reaches the high mountains for the first time, with a formidable stage 12 in the Pyrenees ahead.
EF Education-EasyPost’s stage six winner Ben Healy took the overall race lead on stage 10 but is likely to relinquish it today as the big guns come to the fore, although there was a scare for Tadej Pogacar on stage 11 as he crashed with 4km to go.
Today’s 180km run begins in Auch and traverses three mountains before the summit finish at the hors-categorie Hautacam, a climb steeped in Tour history and a recent happy hunting ground for Jonas Vingegaard and his team Visma-Lease a Bike, who dominated on its slopes in 2022 as the Dane won the stage and extended his overall lead.
Can Vingegaard pile the pressure on Pogacar today, or will it be his Slovenian rival riding back into the yellow jersey at the end of the stage?
Follow all the action on stage 12 of the Tour de France below.
Breakaway approaches cat-one Col du Soulor
70km to go: The breakaway remains around 1min 40sec ahead of the peloton as they approach the foot of the Col du Soulor, a category-one climb (11.8km at 7.3% gradient).
Van der Poel sweeps up green jersey points
75km to go: Laurenz Rex is first to the intermediate sprint ahead of Mathieu van der Poel, and those 17 points for Van der Poel will send him second in the green jersey rankings.
Ineos with the most riders in the breakaway
Ineos very happy with their strength in numbers in the breakaway today:
Breakaway's lead slipping
90km to go: The breakaway’s lead has diminished slightly, reduced down to around 1min 30sec, as the peloton gently closes in. The 50-rider break has just started the cat-four Cote de Labatmale (1.3km at 6.3% gradient).
Tour de France explained
I know what you’re thinking: how do Tour de France riders go to the toilet? We do indeed have the answer:
How do Tour de France riders go to the toilet?
Breakaway being held
115km to go: The 50-rider breakway has stabilised at around 1min 45sec, and the peloton seems happy enough with this state of play.
They are about 20km away from the first categorised climb of the day, the cat-four Cote de Labatmale (1.3km at 6.3% gradient).
Tadej Pogacar speaks!
Here’s what Tadej Pogacar – sporting a bandage all the way up his left arm – told Discovery+ this morning, after his crash yesterday:
“I’m OK. Nothing too bad. My whole left arm is open completely. It’s more burned off skin, I hit my hip a little bit and my shoulder, but luckily I was back on the bike quite fast. Today is another day. It’s not the first time I crashed and continued the race.
“We’ll see how the legs are. I think it’s more important, the legs, than my arm. I have a super strong team around me that support me to the end, they give everything for me, so I’m so grateful that I can rely on them even if I have a hard day today. But I hope not.”
The breakaway in full
125km to go: Here we go, then – the 50 riders at the front of the race. Carlos Rodriguez is not only the closest rider to the top of the GC standings (five minutes behind the yellow jersey), he also has the most teammates in the break, with five Ineos riders in all.
Wellens (UAE Emirates), Benoot (Visma-Lease a Bike), Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step), Sweeny (EF Education-EasyPost), Barré, Rex (Intermarché-Wanty), Buitrago, Martinez, Stannard, Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Arensman, Foss, Laurance, C. Rodriguez, Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Pithie, Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Nys, Skjelmose, Theuns (Lidl-Trek), Martin Guyonnet, Madouas, Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ), Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Alaphilippe, Hirschi, Storer, Trentin (Tudor), O'Connor, Durbridge, Schmid (Jayco AlUla), Garcia Pierna, Venturini (Arkea-B&B Hotels), Castrillo, Romeo, Rubio (Movistar), Armirail, A. Paret-Peintre (Decathlon AG2R), Buchmann, Coquard, Izagirre, Teuns (Cofidis), Tejada, Velasco (XDS Astana), Cras, Gachignard, Turgis (Total Energies), Woods, Blackmore, Lutsenko (Israel Premier Tech), Drizners (Lotto).
Hautacam awaits
There are four categorised climbs today, and the first hors categorie climb of the race: Hautacam, atop which the finish line awaits.
Jonas Vingegaard won here en route to overall victory in 2022, and Vincenzo Nibali did likewise in 2014.
Whoever wins today’s race will have to conquer this brute of a climb, which is steep from the get-go and ratchets up above 10% gradient in the second half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments