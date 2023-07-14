Tour de France LIVE: Stage 13 updates and route map as Pogacar and Vingegaard duel
The fight for the yellow jersey is set for a crucial day as Tadej Pogacar prepares to attack Jonas Vingegaard on the Grand Colombier
Who will win the Tour de France?
The 2023 Tour de France is ratcheting up over the next three days and this short but potentially explosive stage 13 is the first instalment of a decisive passage into the Alps which will almost certainly decide the destiny of this year’s yellow jersey.
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) is the reigning champion and he begins the day wearing yellow, but his lead is only 17 seconds from two-time champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates), and the two could be set for an enthralling duel on the final of the day, to the summit of the Grand Colombier.
The first half of this route is relatively flat before a short ascent to an intermediate sprint point. From there, the road drops down to the foot of the Colombier – a 17.4km at a gradient averaging 7.1%, a long and gruelling drag to the finish line. Who will be first to the top?
Follow all the latest from today’s stage 13 below.
Tour de France LIVE – Kwiatkowski attacks
11km to go: Kwiatkowski attacks! He skips past Belgian 23-year-old Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny), 26-year-old Colombian Harold Tejada (Astana) and Britain’s 27-year-old James Shaw (EF Education) and now the experienced rider is now out in front on his own.
Tour de France LIVE – Pacher cracks
13km to go: So, 4km into this climb and the sole leader, Pacher, has suddenly cracked and fallen back – there probably won’t be a French winner on Bastille Day, then. He’s been overtaken by James Shaw, Maxim van Gils and Harold Tejada take over the race lead as a trio. They are about 3min 30sec ahead of the peloton, which is being led furiously by UAE Emirates and shedding riders left, right and centre.
Tour de France LIVE – Pacher attacks on the front
14km to go: The breakaway is crumbling on the Colombier but Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) has launched an attack off the front.
Tour de France LIVE – the breakaway begins the Colombier climb
17km to go: Here we go! The breakaway has begun the brutally steep, long Grand Colombier. This is going to be fascinating. A reminder of exactly what the riders face:
Tour de France LIVE – Caleb Ewan abandons the race
This is sad news: Australian sprint star Caleb Ewan has abandoned the race. He was spotted struggling to keep in touch with the peloton and he’s now stepped off his bike and got into the Lotto-Dstny team car. Presumably he was feeling the effects of an illness of some kind.
Ewan finished in the top three on a couple of different stages, memorably being pipped on the line by Jasper Philipsen in Nogano, but it wasn’t to be and his drought without a Tour de France stage win will extend to four years.
Tour de France LIVE – Latour dropped by breakaway
24km to go: Pierre Latour has been dropped from the breakaway as the escapees continue to hold a high pace. They are managing to grow their lead over the peloton, which is now at around four minutes. That still doesn’t seem like enough of an advantage to stop Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard from coming through and winning the stage.
Tour de France LIVE – Grand Colombier climb
Here’s a lovely visualisation of the iconic Grand Colombier climb, courtesy of Strava:
Tour de France LIVE – breakaway remain out in front
40km to go: Here’s a reminder of the breakawayers, which has whittled down to 18:
Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ), Alberto Bettiol, James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-Quick Step), Matej Mohoric, Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek), Mike Teunissen, Georg Zimmerman (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Hugo Houle (Israel-PremierTech), Luca Mozzato (Arkéa-Samsic), Maxim van Gils, Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny), Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan), Anthon Charmig (Uno-X), Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies).
It’s full of quality, and they are still out in front of the peloton with a lead of around 2min 30sec.
Tour de France LIVE – Teunissen first through intermediate sprint
45km to go: Mike Teunissen is first through the intermediate sprint and picks up a few extra Euros as a result, as well as some pretty meaningless points, given the dominance of Jasper Philipsen in the green jersey. We are nearing the business end of this stage.
Mark Cavendish expects recovery to be ‘number of weeks’ after collarbone surgery
Mark Cavendish expects to need several weeks to get back on the bike after having surgery on his broken right collarbone.
Cavendish went under the knife on Wednesday after being forced out of what is due to be his final Tour de France following a crash on Saturday.
The 38-year-old Manxman said the operation had been more complicated than expected given he had dislodged some metalwork from a previous operation when he fell on his right shoulder during stage eight of the Tour.
“It obviously hasn’t been the ideal way to finish the Tour de France, but that’s part of the beauty and brutality of cycling!” Cavendish said in a social media post from hospital.
Mark Cavendish expects recovery to be ‘number of weeks’ after collarbone surgery
The 38-year-old Manxman was forced out of the Tour de France after crashing on Saturday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies