Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

After yesterday’s brutal Pyrenean test the Tour de France gets even tougher, with the riders set to tackle a short but definitely not sweet mountainous time trial.

Stage 13 is only 10.9km long but hits gradients of 16% as the riders climb steadily from a flatter opening section in Loudenvielle all the way up to the altiport at Peyragudes in the Pyrenees.

It’s set to be a real ‘race of truth’, with several riders already on the back foot after Tadej Pogacar obliterated the competition yesterday to storm to victory atop Hautacam and seize the yellow jersey.

The Slovenian, who dedicated his victory to a 19-year-old cyclist who died in a race this week, put even more time into his rivals and now leads Jonas Vingegaard by three and a half minutes. But will Pogacar’s late crash on stage 11 come back to bite him today? Time will tell...

Follow all the action on stage 13 with our liveblog below.