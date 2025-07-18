Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 13 route and updates as GC favourites target mountainous time trial
Will Tadej Pogacar extend his advantage over his Tour de France rivals - or will his crash on stage 11 hamper him on today’s brutal time trial?
After yesterday’s brutal Pyrenean test the Tour de France gets even tougher, with the riders set to tackle a short but definitely not sweet mountainous time trial.
Stage 13 is only 10.9km long but hits gradients of 16% as the riders climb steadily from a flatter opening section in Loudenvielle all the way up to the altiport at Peyragudes in the Pyrenees.
It’s set to be a real ‘race of truth’, with several riders already on the back foot after Tadej Pogacar obliterated the competition yesterday to storm to victory atop Hautacam and seize the yellow jersey.
The Slovenian, who dedicated his victory to a 19-year-old cyclist who died in a race this week, put even more time into his rivals and now leads Jonas Vingegaard by three and a half minutes. But will Pogacar’s late crash on stage 11 come back to bite him today? Time will tell...
Follow all the action on stage 13 with our liveblog below.
Fallout from stage 12
Elsewhere, Matteo Jorgenson lost 10 minutes, severely hampering his own GC challenge and meaning that UAE can take any attacks of his in the next road stage - on Saturday - less seriously, as he doesn’t represent a threat to Pogacar in yellow at the moment.
Remco Evenepoel suffered on the climbs but managed to limit his losses and is still third overall, but is left looking over his shoulder at the likes of Florian Lipowitz, Kevin Vauquelin, and Oscar Onley, who all performed brilliantly today and are hot on his heels in the white jersey standings today.
Lipowitz in particular was excellent, finishing third on the stage and moving up four places to third overall. He now sits two minutes ahead of his theoretical team leader Primoz Roglic. Will Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe now change tack, and go all-in for the German’s podium chances?
Of course stage 12 cemented that Pogacar is the man to beat, if indeed he is beatable at all. But it also exposed Visma-Lease a Bike, who looked like the strongest team by far after UAE lost Joao Almeida to a crash and several domestiques appeared to struggle in the last few days.
The tables were turned today and it was Jhonatan Narvaez, not, on paper, UAE’s best climber, who delivered the astonishing turn of pace that forced the entire GC group to disintegrate and set up Pogacar’s attack with 12km to go on Hautacam.
Tadej Pogacar dedicates Tour de France win to teenaged Italian cyclist who died in crash
Tadej Pogacar dedicated his memorable victory on stage 12 of the Tour de France to Samuele Privitera, the young cyclist who died during a race in Italy this week.
Privitera, 19, crashed during the opening stage of the Giro della Valle d’Aosta in the Italian Alps. The Hagens Berman Jayco rider reportedly came off his bike during a descent, losing his helmet and colliding with a gate. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
“This stage can go for Samuele, to all his family,” Pogacar said. “It was really sad, it was the first thing I read in the morning, and I was thinking in the last kilometre about him and how tough this sport can be, and how much pain it can cause.”
Stage 12 report
Tadej Pogacar delivered a display of pure dominance on the first true mountain test of this year’s Tour de France to retake the yellow jersey with a solo win.
On the Hautacam, where Jonas Vingegaard left Pogacar behind in a decisive attack in his 2022 Tour win, the world champion exacted revenge, attacking 12 kilometres from the summit finish and putting two minutes 10 seconds into his rival, who finished second on the day.
Pogacar's third stage win of this Tour, the 20th of his career, put him a big step closer to what would be a fourth overall title as he leads by three minutes 31 seconds from Vingegaard, with both men putting time into third-placed Remco Evenepoel, now four minutes 45 seconds down.
Tadej Pogacar storms back into yellow jersey with stunning stage 12 victory
General classification after stage 12
- Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), in 45:22:51
- Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), +3’31”
- Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), +4'45”
- Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), +5’34”
- Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels), +5'40”
- Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL), +6’05”
- Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), +7’30”
- Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility), +7’44”
- Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), +9’21”
- Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), +12'12”
Stage 12 results
- Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), in 4:21:19
- Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), +2’10”
- Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), +2’23”
- Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility), +3’00”
- Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL), +3’00”
- Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels), +3’33”
- Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), +3’35”
- Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), +4’02”
- Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), +4’08”
- Cristian Rodriguez (Arkea - B&B Hotels) +7’26”
Stage 12 of the Tour de France really set the race alight as defending champion Tadej Pogacar stamped on the pedals on the lower slopes of the infamous Hautacam climb and simply took flight.
The Slovenian went solo with 12km to go, teed up superbly by teammate Jhonatan Narvaez, and while initially Jonas Vingegaard was the only rider who could stick with him, the Dane was quickly distanced and began rapidly shedding time.
By the summit finish at Hautacam - the toughest climb of the race so far - Pogacar had once again emphasised his superiority and his rivals were left licking their wounds and taking stock of their losses.
Vingegaard finished 2’10” down, falling to 3’31” behind Pogacar in the overall standings, while Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic also suffered on the brutal slopes and in the punishing heat.
How to watch the Tour de France
The 2025 Tour de France is broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, in what is the last year of free-to-air coverage of the race before it is exclusively shown on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
Viewers can also stream the race online via ITVX app and website, and subscribers can watch the action on the TNT Sports and Discovery+ apps.
Each stage is packaged into hourly highlights shows on ITV4, typically starting at around 7pm BST. The highlights can be streamed on ITVX with the website and app.
Stage 13 start time
The first rider down the ramp on stage 13 will set off at 1.10pm local time (12.10pm BST) and the stage is expected to finish at 5.30pm local time (4.30pm BST).
Stage 13 preview
While stage 12 was a long and brutal day in the saddle, stage 13 is the shortest stage of this year’s race, a 10.9km time trial from Loudenvielle to Peyragudes. The race stays in the Pyrenees for yet more climbing, as while the stage is short, it may prove even tougher than yesterday’s effort.
After a rolling first three kilometres the road suddenly and sharply kicks uphill, with the 8km climb to the finish line at the altiport in Peyragudes averaging 7.9% and kicking up to 16% on its toughest upper slopes.
The final kilometre ramps up to the line at an average of 13%, making this a beast of a day that only gets more intense the further it goes on.
