Tour de France 2025 live: Stage 14 route and updates from epic climbs in Pyrenean high mountains
The Tour de France continues with the toughest stage of this year’s race, featuring four mammoth Pyrenean climbs
Tadej Pogacar has an iron grip on this Tour de France and that could yet be extended today, one of several contenders for the ‘queen stage’ of this year’s race.
The defending champion has won two stages back to back, wrestling back the yellow jersey with a dominant performance on Hautacam on stage 12, the race’s first real mountain test, before stunning all his rivals once more with a superb time trial on the ascent to Peyragudes on stage 13.
And there are yet more climbs on the menu on this third and final day in the Pyrenees, featuring a ‘Who’s Who’ of major Tour summits: the Col du Tourmalet, Col d’Aspin, Col de Peyresourde, and Superbagneres.
Jonas Vingegaard, second yesterday and second overall at four minutes down, remains best placed to challenge him, but can anyone stop a marauding Pogacar on his favourite terrain?
Follow all the action on stage 14 of the Tour de France below:
Stage 13 recap
Tadej Pogacar was once again at his brilliant best on stage 13 of the Tour de France, becoming the youngest rider to ever record 21 stage wins at cycling’s biggest race as he hammered his rivals once more.
The Slovenian rode the 10.9km mountainous time trial from Loudenvielle to Peyragudes in 23 minutes flat, extending his advantage over Jonas Vingegaard to more than four minutes, with the Dane second on the day, 36 seconds back.
Pogacar obliterated the competition yesterday to storm to victory atop Hautacam and seize the yellow jersey, and has another brutal day in the Pyrenees to follow on Saturday to further stamp his authority on the race.
Primoz Roglic rolled back the years with a vintage performance to finish third atop Peyragudes, while Remco Evenepoel had a torrid day, losing more than two and half minutes to Pogacar.
Stage 14 start time
Stage 14 gets underway the earliest of all the stages so far, at 12pm local time (11am BST). The winner is expected to come in around 5.10pm local time (4.10pm BST).
Stage 14 preview
Perhaps the second-most brutal stage of this Tour (stage 18 is pure pain), featuring four famous Pyrenean climbs one after another over 182.6km of racing – the organisers’ schedule has an estimated five hours and 10 minutes in place, and that’s just for the winner.
Even the ‘flat’ opening section is a constant tilt uphill until the serious climbing begins: the Col du Tourmalet, Col d'Aspin, Col de Peyresourde before a summit finish at Luchon-Superbagneres.
The route is a tribute to Bernard Hinault, the last French winner, on the 40th anniversary of his fourth yellow jersey in 1985 – although it was a stage Greg LeMond won by nearly five minutes over his rival.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments