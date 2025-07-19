Final week of the 2025 Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar has an iron grip on this Tour de France and that could yet be extended today, one of several contenders for the ‘queen stage’ of this year’s race.

The defending champion has won two stages back to back, wrestling back the yellow jersey with a dominant performance on Hautacam on stage 12, the race’s first real mountain test, before stunning all his rivals once more with a superb time trial on the ascent to Peyragudes on stage 13.

And there are yet more climbs on the menu on this third and final day in the Pyrenees, featuring a ‘Who’s Who’ of major Tour summits: the Col du Tourmalet, Col d’Aspin, Col de Peyresourde, and Superbagneres.

Jonas Vingegaard, second yesterday and second overall at four minutes down, remains best placed to challenge him, but can anyone stop a marauding Pogacar on his favourite terrain?

Follow all the action on stage 14 of the Tour de France below: