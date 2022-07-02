Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 2 latest updates as Fabio Jakobsen wins ahead of Wout van Aert in sprint finish
The 2022 Tour de France continues today with a 202.5km ride from Roskilde to Nyborg
The Tour de France resumes for Stage 2 today after Yves Lampaert claimed the first Yellow Jersey in the opening time trial in Copenhagen. On a rain soaked circuit, the Belgian raced to a surprise win beating out defending champion Tadej Pogacar as well as compatriot Wout van Aert after taking a seriously impresssive time of 15 minutes and 17 seconds to complete the 13km course.
Adam Yates and Tour debutant Tom Pidcock impressed on their return from Covid-19, with the Ineos Grenadiers pair 13th and 15th respectively. Their teammate, Geraint Thomas, was one second further back after completing the ride in a gilet, forgetting to take it off before the start. Contenders Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard also safely negotiated the treacherous conditions and attention switches to another stage which could be defined by weather.
Stage 2 could be defined by the wind. It is a long trek along the Danish coastline reaching from Roskilde to Nyborg with three categorised climbs in the middle and stretches of open road that look set to be beaten with heavy crosswind that could cause some tricky problems. Finally the Pelaton will cross the majestic Great Belt Bridge before a 700m dash to the finish line.
One of the beauties of the Grand Depart going on Tour is that it throws up totally unknown routes and almost anything could happen on a day like this one. If the wind does pick up it could split the pack and hamper the hopes of those who come off worse. Follow all the action from Stage 2 of the Tour de France:
Tour de France 2022: Current Tour de France standings after Stage 2
- Wout van Aert (Bel) - 4:49’50
- Yves Lampaert (Bel) +1’
- Tadej Pogacar (Slo) +8’
- Filippo Ganna (Ita) +11’
- Mads Pedersen (Den) +12’
- Mathieu Van Der Pol (Ned) +14’
- Jonas Vingegaard (Den) +16’
- Primoz Roglic (Slo) +17’
- Bauke Mollema (Ned) +18’
- Dylan Teuns (Ger) +21’
Tour de France 2022: Top 10 finishers in Stage 2
- Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl)
- Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)
- Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)
- Danny van Poppel (Bora-hansgrohe)
- Jasper Philipsen Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Peter Sagan (Total Energies)
- Jeremy Lecroq (B&B Hotels KTM)
- Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco)
- Luca Mozzato (B&B Hotels KTM)
- Hugo Hofstetter Arkea-Samsic
Tour de France 2022: Fabio Jakobsen wins Stage 2!
Fabio Jakobsen spoke about his incredible sprint finish and what it was like to recover from his terrible injury and finally win a stage at the Tour de France.
“Today is “incroyable” as we would say in French ... for me it was a long process, step by step.” he said, “A lot of people helped me along the way.
“This is to pay them back to see that that it was not for nothing. I’m happy that I can still ride the bike and enjoy racing. I’d like to help everyone who helped me to get to here.
“The team kept me in a good position ... on the final straight ... I was next to Sagan. We kind of touched each other but luckily we stayed upright ... then I just had the final stretch of 150m when I could pass the other two.
“I’m very happy to win. If I tell it like that, it sounds easy, but the legs were in pain. This is what we train for ... I hope everyone enjoyed watching.”
Tour de France 2022: Fabio Jakobsen wins Stage 2!
Tour de France 2022: Fabio Jakobsen wins Stage 2!
Tour de France 2022: Fabio Jakobsen wins Stage 2!
It’s a fantastic victory for Fabio Jakobsen, his first in the Tour de France. The man who got the nod over Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl teammate Mark Cavendish shows off his skills.
Wout van Aert managed to overhaul Mads Pedersen to finish second becoming the new race leader thanks to the 6sec time bonus he earned for finishing second, the Jumbo-Visma rider will now take a 1sec lead over fellow Belgian Yves Lampaert into Sunday’s stage.
Tour de France 2022: Fabio Jakobsen wins Stage 2!
The top five finishers:
1. Fabio Jakobsen 2. Wout van Aert 3. Mads Pedersen 4. Danny van Poppel 5. Jasper Philipsen
Van Aert’s second place is enough to earn him the Yellow Jersey off Yves Lampaert.
Tour de France 2022: Fabio Jakobsen wins Stage 2!
Tour de France 2022: Stage 2
700m to go and Yves Lampaert leads the way around the final corner to set up the sprint for Fabio Jakobsen. Wout van Aert is with him as is Caleb Ewan.
Who’s going to win Stage 2?
There’s been a massive crash behind the leaders with some Ineos Grenadiers riders involved but they will not lose any time on general classification.
Tour de France 2022: Stage 2
Trek-Segafredo, Bahrain-Merida and Ineos are among the teams powering away at the front. As are Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.
3km to go as the riders come off the bridge into the final section of the race.
This is where the sprinters start to get interested.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies