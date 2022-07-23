Tour de France 2022 stage 20 ITT LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard set to seal yellow jersey on individual time trial
Follow all the action from stage 20 as Jonas Vingegaard looks to seal the yellow jersey and Geraint Thomas tries to lock in a podium place
The 2022 Tour de France moves into the hills of southern France today for the final competitive stage before the procession to Paris tomorrow, with this stage 20 individual time trial from the clifftop village of Rocamadour in to Lacapelle-Marival, a small town known for its chateau.
The route is a 41km to road which contains some undulations and offers some scope for time gains, but it would take some truly dramatic for the podium places to shift now. Jonas Vingegaard is on course for his first Tour de France crown with a three-minute lead over reigning champion Tadej Pogacar, and realistically the Dane only needs to avoid a crash to put on a lock on the yellow jersey. Likewise, Geraint Thomas has a three-minute lead over the man in fourth, France’s David Gaudu, and will earn the third Tour de France podium place of his career if he gets round the course safely.
The riders go out in reverse order, so Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan will be first to take on this time trial as the man carrying the lanterne rouge, starting around 12pm in the UK. The stage 1 time trial winner Yves Lampaert goes at 12.39pm, the time trial master Filippo Ganna goes at 1.05pm, favourite Wout van Aert starts at 3.16pm, while the yellow jersey goes last at 4pm.
Follow all the action from stage 20 below.
Stage 20 map, profile and time-trial checkpoints
There are three check points along this route before the finish: CP1 comes with 30km to go, CP2 with 19km to go, and CP3 with 8km to go.
The fastest rider so far through the first checkpoint is Tadej Pogacar’s teammate Mikkel Bjerg, the 23-year-old Dane who has great pedigree against the clock with world junior titles. He goes through at 12min 37sec, and no one is within half a minute of his mark there.
Peter Sagan is the latest rider down the ramp.
Yves hits the ramp:
Here goes Yves Lampaert, QuickStep’s Belgian rider who won the stage 1 time trial in Copenhagen. Will he attack this course and go for the double? He doesn’t tend to do quite so well over longer routes like this one.
Fourteen riders are out on the road, and up next is Australia’s Jack Bauer. He suffered that awful crash in a collision with a press motorbike a few days ago. Luckily he avoided serious injury.
The wind is blowing hard which could have a big impact on the result today. Yves Lampaert was perhaps a bit harshly said to have benefitted with a tailwind as he won stage one back in Copenhagen.
Filippo Ganna, the time trial world champion, is asked who will win today’s stage. “I think Wout will win,” he says with a grin, referring to the man in the green jersey Wout van Aert, who has been sensational all Tour. Van Aert finished second in the stage 1 time trial to Yves Lampaert. I still make Ganna my favourite today though, if he’s feeling fresh. Not that anyone is feeling fresh at this stage.
How to watch on TV and online today
Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).
Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.
Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.
It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.
Stage 20 time trial start times
Some selected start times today, with a few potential stage winners picked out from the field, as well as the first man who carries the Lanterne Rouge and the final three going for the podium.
1 Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) 12.05pm BST
17 Yves Lampaert (QuickStep) 12.39pm
41 Filippo Ganna (Ineos) 1.05pm
46 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin) 1.12pm
69 Pierre Rolland (B&B) 1.47pm
117 Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) 3.16pm
137 Geraint Thomas (Ineos) 3.56pm
138 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) 3.58pm
139 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 4pm
Recap: Christophe Laporte wins stage 19
A reminder of what happened yesterday, as Christophe Laporte won stage 19 to claim his first victory at the Tour.
Christophe Laporte delivers long-awaited home win on stage 19 of Tour de France
No French rider had previously won a stage on this year’s Tour
