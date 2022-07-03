Tour de France LIVE: Stage 3 latest updates today on 182km route to Sonderborg
The Tour de France resumes with its final Danish leg, a 182km ride down the mainland coastline finishing in the town of Sonderborg
Stage 3 of the 2022 Tour de France concludes this opening three-day jaunt in Denmark with a 182km route down the east coast of the mainland, finishing in the town of Sonderborg, a small town which straddles the Strait of Alssund. The old town is on the island of Als and the peloton must cross King Christian X’s Bridge before sweeping round the southern and eastern edges of the town, which will bring them to a sharp left bend before a sprint finish line into the heart of Sonderborg.
Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen triumphed on stage 2 and he will be hunting for another win amid a Tour de France with very few opportunities ahead for the fast men. That means his sprint rivals will be equally determined to get their hands on a stage, with riders like Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) aiming to challenge Jakobsen at the finish. Wout van Aert will look to hold on to the yellow jersey before tomorrow’s rest day as the Tour switches to northern France.
Follow the latest updates from stage 3 of the 2022 Tour de France below.
27km to go: We are surging east towards the island of Als, and the town of Sonderborg where this stage finishes.
33km to go: Through the final feeding zone they go. Jumbo-Visma’s Nathan van Hooydonck tries to collect a second bottle for one of his teammates and ends up slapping it into the road. Not so smooth. Behind him, Ineos’s Dylan van Baarle grabs a couple of fuel bags, presumably one for himself and one for his team leader Geraint Thomas.
40km to go: The pack are being let by Lotto Soudal right now, Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan’s team, with QuickStep right up there too of course, looking to make it a hat-trick of wins.
Before we get to the real stuff at the end of this race, an interesting little behind-the-scenes clip:
50km to go: Magnus Cort is finally caught by the bunch, and the whole race is as one as the key sprinters’ teams begin nudging shoulders in an effort to assume control on the front. Yesterday’s late crash was a reminder that the front is certainly the safest place in the peloton when things get edgey in the final throes.
Magnus Court has clung on to his lead all the way to the third and final categorised climb of the day, and that takes his tally to six King of the Mountain points. He has early command of the polka dot jersey.
65km to go: An interesting sub-plot...
Some of the best images from the day so far, as we approach the business end of the stage:
Intermediate sprint, top five
- Magnus Cort Nielsen (EFE), 20 points
- Wout van Aert (TJV), 17
- Fabio Jakobsen (QST), 15
- Christophe Laporte (TJV), 13
- Peter Sagan (TEN), 11
Magnus Cort’s solo lead is down to around one minute, and it looks like he will soon be swept up by the bunch as the sprinters’ teams start to jostle for superiority at the front.
