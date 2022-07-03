Wout van Aert riding alongisde his Jumbo-Visma teammates (AFP via Getty Images)

Stage 3 of the 2022 Tour de France concludes this opening three-day jaunt in Denmark with a 182km route down the east coast of the mainland, finishing in the town of Sonderborg, a small town which straddles the Strait of Alssund. The old town is on the island of Als and the peloton must cross King Christian X’s Bridge before sweeping round the southern and eastern edges of the town, which will bring them to a sharp left bend before a sprint finish line into the heart of Sonderborg.

Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen triumphed on stage 2 and he will be hunting for another win amid a Tour de France with very few opportunities ahead for the fast men. That means his sprint rivals will be equally determined to get their hands on a stage, with riders like Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) aiming to challenge Jakobsen at the finish. Wout van Aert will look to hold on to the yellow jersey before tomorrow’s rest day as the Tour switches to northern France.

Follow the latest updates from stage 3 of the 2022 Tour de France below.