Tour de France 2023 LIVE result: Adam Yates wins stage 1 and the yellow jersey in Bilbao
Latest updates from the Grand Depart as the Tour de France began in the Basque Country
Adam Yates beat twin brother Simon to victory on the opening stage of the Tour de France to take the yellow jersey in Bilbao.
The pair, riding for rival teams, went clear from a select group at the top of the Cote de Pike towards the end of the lumpy opening 182km stage and opened up a gap on the descent back into town.
Having opened up a gap of 20 seconds on a chasing group, the brothers knew the fight was between themselves on the uphill sprint to the finish line and it was Adam who had the power to ride away at the very end to take yellow for the second time in his career.
Follow all the reaction and latest updates from stage one below.
ADAM YATES WINS STAGE ONE
Read the full report from stage one below:
Adam Yates beats twin brother Simon to opening stage win and yellow jersey
The pair were clear of a group containing general classification contenders Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard.
A couple of notable later finishers - Mark Cavendish and Richard Carapaz - are safely over the line.
For Cavendish, today was all about finishing and he did just that. Day three will offer up the first chance for the British sprinter to try and get his record-breaking 35th Tour stage win.
Carapaz, racing for EF Education-EasyPost, suffered a big crash which saw Enric Mas abandon the race. Carapaz had a nasty gash on the left knee but managed to get back on the bike and get over the line.
Only time will tell if the Ecuadorian will be able to continue tomorrow but if he does, it will be a case of chasing stage wins rather than the yellow jersey after today’s finishing time.
Adam’s brother, Simon, finished second in a historic family one-two. Speaking after the race, he said:
“It was a bit tricky just getting into the climb there - it was just me and Chris Harper trying to position ourselves which wasn’t easy against teams who have the numbers but we did a good job.
“I was caught a little behind when Team UAE made the first push and I couldn’t get around because the crowds are so big. I grovelled my way across, managed to make the junction at the top with the fast boys and then there was a bit of cat and mouse at the top with Tadej and Adam. He went and I got across to him.
“When he saw me coming across he was put in a difficult situation and asked on the team radio: ‘what should I do?.’ At first, he wasn’t pulling but I had to take the opportunity because I wouldn’t beat Pogacar or Vingegaard in a sprint. So to get away with Adam, I thought maybe there was a chance [to win] but I had some cramps in the final so unfortunately he got the better of me but I’m sure there are more chances coming up.”
Speaking after the race, the Brit said: “I don’t even know what to say. We tried to set the climb up for Tadej and he attacked - but then it was headwind on the descent. I tried my best. I slid back and attacked from behind.
“My brother came across to me and we started to work together. At first, I didn’t know if I should work with him and I asked on the radio and they said ‘go for it.
“To share this experience with him [my brother] is really nice. I wish he’d have pulled a little easier because he almost dropped me at one moment. I’m super happy.
“We’re here for Tadej [Pogacar] - the boss - he’s shown before he’s the best in the world. Over the next few weeks, I’m sure he’ll show that a lot. I’m not really a leader, but more in support. When I can do things like this when the team’s under pressure and it works out like this, it’s perfect.
“Over the next few weeks, I’m 100 per cent for Tadej.”
Here is how the top ten rounded out:
1. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates)
2. Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla)
3. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
4. Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)
5. Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech)
6. Victor Lafay (Cofidis)
7. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe)
8. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek)
9. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma)
10. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ)
That is Adam Yates’ first Tour stage win and what a time to do it. He’ll carry the yellow jersey into tomorrow and what a way to do it.
Alongside his brother Simon, the pair broke free after the final climb and held off the chasing pack for the final 10kms or so.
Simon pulled clear to win in the end but that is a moment that will live long in the memory for both brothers. Plenty of smiles in the Yates household tonight.
Adam’s UAE team-mate Tadej Pogačar wins the sprint in the chasing pack and it’s a superb first day as well for the two-time winner and team UAE as a whole.
Jumbo-Visma are leading the chasing pack but they aren’t going to catch the Yates brothers at the top. It’s a brutal last kilometre climb to the finish line and it’s Adam Yates who takes to the front and pulls ahead of his brother, Simon.
It’s a historic brotherly one-two for the Yates brothers as ADAM YATES TAKES THE YELLOW JERSEY!
2km to go - Yates brothers still in front
It’s going to be decided between these two as they have a 17-second lead over the chasing pack. Simon or Adam - who is going to take it? Surely a historic first with two brothers eyeing up the yellow jersey.
3km to go - Yates brothers maintain lead
The pair still have a lead over the chasing pack. It’s an uphill finish so they’ll have to dig deep but what a performance to this point from the British performance who extend their lead to 15 seconds.
