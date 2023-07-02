Tour de France 2023 LIVE: Stage 2 updates and rider tracker as Adam Yates defends yellow jersey
Stage two of the 2023 Tour de France sees the riders start just east of Bilbao in Vitoria-Gasteiz, and take on this year’s longest route (209km) to the finish in San Sebastián.
The yellow jersey will begin the day on British shoulders after Adam Yates sensationally beat his twin brother Simon to the line in Bilbao on stage one. Whether he keeps it will depend on whether a breakaway can form and stay away to the finish line – if so, any number of fringe riders could win the day, but they will need climbing legs to get over the testing final ascent, the Jaizkibel – a draining 8.1km climb at an average gradient of 5.3%.
Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar would like to see his teammate Adam Yates keep hold of yellow, while reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard won’t mind if it changes hands to another team, but they will be most focused on each other and another potential duel on the last climb.
Follow all the latest updates from stage two below:
Stage Two preview
The 2023 Tour de France continues with another hilly day in the Basque Country as the peloton travels from Vitoria-Gasteiz to the picturesque city of San Sebastian, finishing on the beachfront.
This will be a taxing day for two reasons: firstly, it is the longest stage of this year’s Tour at 209km; and because the final hill – the Jaizkibel – is a draining 8.1km at an average gradient of 5.3%.
The Jaizkibel is a famous climb in these parts and often the decisive point of the Clasica de San Sebastian race. Riders in this year’s Tour to have won the Clasica include double world champion Julian Alaphilippe, America’s Neilson Powless, Ineos’s Michal Kwiatkowski and the man in the yellow jersey, Adam Yates.
Stage one recap
Adam Yates beat twin brother Simon to victory on the opening stage of the Tour de France to take the yellow jersey in Bilbao.
The pair, riding for rival teams, went clear from a select group at the top of the Cote de Pike towards the end of the lumpy opening 182km stage and opened up a gap on the descent back into town.
Having opened up a gap of 20 seconds on a chasing group, the brothers knew the fight was between themselves on the uphill sprint to the finish line and it was Adam who had the power to ride away at the very end, winning by four seconds to take yellow for the second time in his career.
Welcome back
After a dramatic and historic finish to the first stage of this year’s Tour de France, we are back for stage two in the Basque country.
